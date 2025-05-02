ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s all-time wins leader, retires after 29 seasons as coach in San Antonio

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, claps during the basketball team's parade and celebration for their fifth NBA Championship, Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.