ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

A life-threatening blood clot sidelined NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Here’s what to know

By CNN

Published

Victor Wembanyama has been sidelined for the rest of the 2024-25 basketball season due to a dangerous blood clot. (Mike Lawrence/NBAE/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.