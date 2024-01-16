All over for Ons in Australian Open's 2nd round. Jabeur loses to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva

MELBOURNE, Australia -

Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The teenager, who was runner-up in the junior event here last year, took advantage of 24 unforced errors by last year's Wimbledon runner-up as she won in just 54 minutes.

Andreeva also had the distinction of being the first player through to the third round at Melbourne Park this year.

"I was really nervous before the match because I'm really inspired by Ons and the way she plays," Andreeva said. "Before I started on the WTA Tour, I always watched her matches and was always so inspired. Now I had the chance to play against her."

The match was played under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, with rain causing the start of matches on the outside courts to be delayed for several hours.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the night matches later Wednesday, three days after wrapping up the first-ever first Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam singles title here 12 months ago, faces Brenda Fruhvirtova, a 16-year-old Czech player. Novak Djokovic, a 10-time winner of the event, plays local hope Alexei Popyrin.