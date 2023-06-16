We're lucky that the moon had no dangerous microorganisms, because the Apollo 11 quarantine didn't work
Fifty-four years ago, NASA launched Apollo 11, the mission that would bring the first human beings to the surface of the moon.
But as scientists prepared, a new fear sprung up: what if the mission brought lunar microbes back to Earth, which could unleash a pandemic of unknown proportions?
Luckily, the moon didn't have any space diseases, mysterious lunar pathogens or any unknown biological material that astronauts could have taken back to Earth with them.
The key word here is "luckily," because a new analysis of NASA's quarantine protocols for Apollo 11 shows the mission's plan would not have been able to contain the dangerous lunar microorganisms that some scientists feared could break loose.
"Had Apollo 11 returned microorganisms from the moon, they would likely have escaped," Dagomar Degroot, an environmental historian at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., wrote in a new paper published this month in the peer-reviewed history journal Isis.
The paper compiles the complicated, convoluted story of NASA and federal agencies trying to come up with a plan to avoid backward contamination of Earth from the moon, all while juggling political considerations and the risk to the human astronauts at the centre of the mission.
NASA officials knew there was a distant possibility that lunar microbes could pose a threat to the Earth if they existed — and according to Degroot's archival work, they knew that they couldn't stop them from escaping.
"As NASA prepared to land its astronauts on the moon, there was no way for scientists to know whether microbial life had evolved on or beneath the lunar surface," Degroot wrote. "If it had, federal officials privately agreed, the Apollo missions would release it into Earth's biosphere."
The story of NASA's 1969 plan to stop potential lunar microorganisms from contaminating the Earth is a strange tale of a high stakes risk-benefit calculation.
But while the quarantine plan of 1969 was plagued with problems, it does provide scientists with lessons to learn from should they discover actual microorganisms on distant planets, especially as NASA looks to conduct future missions to Mars and into deep space.
Apollo 11 astronauts Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, left, lunar module pilot, Neil Armstrong, centre, flight commander, and Lt. Michael Collins, right, command module pilot, stand next to their spacecraft in 1969. (AP Photo/File)
MOON MICROBES?
Even in the 1960s, most scientists believed the moon to be biologically inert and that the existence of copious amounts of bacteria or lunar influenza floating around was unlikely — something we now know for a fact.
But at the time, scientists couldn't say the possibility of contamination was zero. Several experts suggested that there could be "transient lunar phenomena" or that life existed just beneath the surface of the moon. Planetary scientist Carl Sagan suggested that the moon could have microbial life if it is a reflection of what Earth looked like in the past.
Although Sagan hadn't yet achieved the fame he would go on to attain in the astronomy world, his warning was heard and repeated in congressional memos, Degroot wrote.
The distant possibility of unknown bacteria existing on the moon brought up a new fear for the experts planning the lunar missions: what if their history-making foray into space brought back something that could wipe out the human race?
NASA's focus in risk assessments, Degroot wrote, was on how to protect the astronauts and the lunar samples they would be taking home from danger, not necessarily on how to protect Earth from any pathogens the astronauts might carry home with them on their suits and equipment.
Meanwhile, federal regulators and scientists in other fields wanted to look at the risk level the missions posed to the U.S. itself and its population on the ground.
U.S. President John F. Kennedy had promised in 1962 to land a man on the moon before the end of the decade, and the U.S. was embroiled in a fierce space race with the Soviet Union. Any potential delays to the launch would have been a huge blow.
A plan needed to be made, both to soothe these fears and prepare for the worst.
The U.S. Congress authorized NASA to build a Lunar Receiving Laboratory (LRL) in Houston, where returning astronauts and their equipment would remain in quarantine to see if they posed any risks to people on Earth.
"Rough plans drafted by NASA officials imagined that, in the event of a dangerous breach of lunar organisms that threatened to spill beyond the LRL, guards would seal the facility at gunpoint," Degroot wrote. "If all else failed, the entire facility and everyone inside it would be buried under a mountain of dirt and concrete."
A LEAKY SHIP FROM THE START
The process of building and testing the LRL was a fraught one.
To start, it was built with the pyrogenic bacterium responsible for the bubonic plague in mind, Degroot wrote, a pathogen which lacked the bacterial spores that allow some bacteria to survive extreme conditions.
In early 1968, the chemist John Hodge suggested testing the facility with a different pathogen, one more suited to a hypothetical lunar environment.
He proposed Coxiella burnetii, which causes Q fever in humans. But the prospect terrified NASA.
"A test using C. burnetti would motivate a concerted effort to prepare the LRL for a lunar pathogen — but at the risk of sickening thousands of NASA employees on the eve of the first lunar landing," Degroot wrote.
The idea was scrapped. But with only a year left before launch, there was still no real plan for testing whether the LRL even worked as a quarantine facility, leaving engineers scrambling.
In October 1968, an exam turned up 82 problems with the LRL, including an issue with a supposedly airtight vacuum chamber called a "biocabinet," where you could place moon rocks and handle them with gloves.
"The gloves, however, cracked and leaked when exposed to the pressure difference in the biocabinets," Degroot wrote.
A later review in December found around 140 deficiencies. Further tests at the start of 1969 found that the autoclaves — essential steam sterilizers meant to kill bacteria on items placed inside — kept filling with water.
Degroot wrote that a 30-day test in March and April, which included mock lunar samples, had "alarming" results that showed the LRL was not as contained as previously thought and did not have the required contingencies.
There were issues beyond the LRL, such as the problem of how to contain potential pathogens as astronauts returned to Earth and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
Experts argued on whether or not the capsule should be ventilated as it touched down — which would lower the risk of astronauts overheating and getting carbon monoxide poisoning, but also greatly increase the odds of any pathogens from the moon being released into Earth's environment.
Despite all of this, the LRL was cleared and the launch went ahead with the shaky quarantine plan in place.
Mitigation efforts on the actual day included requiring Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin — the two Apollo 11 astronauts who walked on the moon — to brush off as much moon dust from their spacesuits as possible and requiring the navy divers retrieving their space capsule to wear biological isolation garments, and bring extras for the astronauts.
Even once the launch was over, the quarantine period — astronauts had to spend three weeks in the LRL — was far from uneventful.
In this July 24, 1969, file photo, after an eight-day mission on the moon, the Apollo 11 command module lands in the Pacific Ocean and is about to be safely recovered by a U.S. navy helicopter. (AP Photo, File)
The film magazines used to take footage on the moon were meant to be quickly decontaminated at LRL, so that the public could see the footage as quickly as possible.
While attempting to clean the film, a technician found a note from Aldrin, which said he had dropped one of the magazines on the lunar surface. The magazine had moon dust on it, exposing the technician and four other workers. They later joined the astronauts in quarantine.
Obviously, no moon microbes took over the Earth as a result of the first moon landing. But this was because there were no moon microbes to do so, not because of any quarantine efforts from NASA, which Degroot described as too quickly set up to be effective.
"NASA managers feared that any delay would allow Soviet cosmonauts to reach the moon first," Degroot wrote. "Above all, it was this fear that encouraged the development of a flawed quarantine protocol that would have accelerated — rather than delayed — the release of lunar microorganisms on Earth."
LOOKING FORWARD TO MARS
It's no surprise to scientists today that the moon wasn't host to alien microorganisms.
But astronomers and astronauts have their eyes set on Mars next for samples and crewed missions.
Icy caps on the planet and evidence that there was once flowing water on the surface mean there could have been life on the planet in the past, making the chance of finding some sort of bacteria higher.
But instead of trying to solve the problem of back contamination on a tight deadline, NASA and other space agencies have already been working on the question of Mars contamination.
NASA's Office of Planetary Protection, which focuses on protecting both the Earth from space contamination and other planets and celestial bodies from terrestrial contamination, set strict requirements for the construction of the sample tubes used by the Perseverance rover ahead of its launch.
Perseverance is currently collecting samples on the surface of Mars, but the first samples aren't set to arrive back home to Earth until 2033 at the earliest.
NASA's plan is to have a sample retrieval lander launch to Mars in 2028 and take the sample tubes delivered by Perseverance. Once the samples are launched back into space, they won't head back to Earth right away.
First, the Capture, Containment, and Return System (CCRS), a specialized container attached to a spacecraft orbiting Mars, would handle the samples. A dedicated lab would then study the samples on Earth.
NASA and the European Space Agency also announced a joint project in April to convene a Mars Sample Return Program independent review board to review the current plans for returning Mars samples.
The final report assessing the project's status, as well as its chances of success, is expected in late August.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada must combat residential school denialism, special interlocutor's report says
The independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves says 'urgent consideration' should be given to legal mechanisms as a way for Canada to combat residential school denialism.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Minor damage reported from 10 tornadoes in southern Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
We're lucky that the moon had no dangerous microorganisms, because the Apollo 11 quarantine didn't work
A new analysis of NASA's quarantine protocols for Apollo 11 shows the mission's plan would not have been able to contain the dangerous lunar microorganisms that some scientists feared could break loose.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
Canada
-
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
Lawsuit claims camera hidden in shower at Cape Breton Buddhist monastery
Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.
-
Minor damage reported from 10 tornadoes in southern Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
-
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more cities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
World
-
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
-
Truck driver found guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history
A truck driver who expressed hated of Jews was convicted Friday of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die.
-
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says 'he's better than before'
Pope Francis was discharged Friday from the Rome hospital where he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scarring from previous operations, with his surgeon saying the pontiff was "better than before" his nine-day hospitalization.
-
After George Floyd's killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights
The Justice Department accused Minneapolis police Friday of engaging in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people following an investigation prompted by the killing of George Floyd.
-
Police charge suspect with 3 counts of murder in rampage that rocked English city of Nottingham
Police have charged a 31-year-old man with three counts of murder in the knife and van attack that killed two student athletes and a school caretaker earlier this week in the English city of Nottingham.
-
Watch the U.S Coast Guard rescue a dog trapped on a beach
A German shepherd was airlifted to safety after falling off a cliff in Oregon's Ecola State Park on Wednesday.
Politics
-
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada must combat residential school denialism, special interlocutor's report says
The independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves says 'urgent consideration' should be given to legal mechanisms as a way for Canada to combat residential school denialism.
-
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
Health
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
-
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada's health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry, Meghan part ways with Spotify after less than a year of 'Archetypes' podcast
The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, is splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast 'Archetypes.'
-
Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction
The gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City celebrated a diverse group of songwriters. Each inductee spoke about how important music was to them growing up and how it connected them to the past and future.
-
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag
The new blockbuster movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' was abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries without explanation, apparently over the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame.
Business
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
-
Temporary foreign workers need more paths to immigration, experts say
As hotel and restaurant owners increasingly turn to temporary foreign workers to fill labour gaps, there are growing calls to give those workers more paths to permanent residency.
-
Stock market today: World shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high
Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Friday after a broad-based rally on Wall Street.
Lifestyle
-
Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance
Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.
-
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
-
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open. But only by about 15 minutes. Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.
-
Montreal's Lance Stroll aiming for best result at home Grand Prix
Twenty-four-year-old Lance Stroll from Montreal heads into this Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix driving for an Aston Martin team that's third in the Formula One constructors' standings and viewed by many as the second-best team behind Red Bull this year.
-
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.