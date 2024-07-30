Sci-Tech

    • Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world

    Share

    Microsoft is reporting issues with its Azure network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.

    Downdetector.ca shows an increase in error reports at around 7:30 a.m., including issues with logins, the website and the Microsoft app. The tech company said the connectivity issues started at around 7:45 a.m.

    "An unexpected usage spike resulted in Azure Front Door (AFD) components performing below acceptable thresholds, leading to intermittent errors, timeout and latency spikes," the online advisory reads.

    In a post on X, Microsoft 365 noted a "degraded performance" with several of its services and features. Two hours later, it said its "applied mitigations and rerouted user requests to provide relief."

    "Our monitoring telemetry shows improvement in service availability from approximately 14:10 UTC (12:10 p.m. EDT) onwards, but we are investigating reports of specific services and regions that are still experiencing intermittent errors," Microsoft said in an update at around 12:45 p.m., adding an update will be provided later today. 

    CTVNews.ca has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

    Earlier this month, millions of computers operating on Windows crashed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike released a software update. The global outage impacted 8.5 million devices, grounded several flights and left customers without access to critical services like banking and health care.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News