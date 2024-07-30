Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world

Microsoft is reporting issues with its Azure network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.

Downdetector.ca shows an increase in error reports at around 7:30 a.m., including issues with logins, the website and the Microsoft app. The tech company said the connectivity issues started at around 7:45 a.m.

"An unexpected usage spike resulted in Azure Front Door (AFD) components performing below acceptable thresholds, leading to intermittent errors, timeout and latency spikes," the online advisory reads.

In a post on X, Microsoft 365 noted a "degraded performance" with several of its services and features. Two hours later, it said its "applied mitigations and rerouted user requests to provide relief."

"Our monitoring telemetry shows improvement in service availability from approximately 14:10 UTC (12:10 p.m. EDT) onwards, but we are investigating reports of specific services and regions that are still experiencing intermittent errors," Microsoft said in an update at around 12:45 p.m., adding an update will be provided later today.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

Earlier this month, millions of computers operating on Windows crashed after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike released a software update. The global outage impacted 8.5 million devices, grounded several flights and left customers without access to critical services like banking and health care.