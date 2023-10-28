Sci-Tech

    • Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was

    It's possible that once —billions of years ago— Venus had life on it.

    The rocky planet is a "scorching wasteland" according to scientists, but long ago a shift in its tectonic plates could have led it to sustain life, a new study suggests.

    Research published in Nature Astronomy on Oct. 26 reveals how the movement of Venus' tectonic plates was similar to Earth's.

    This, according to the study, "sets up tantalizing scenarios regarding the possibility of early life on Venus."

    Scientists led by Brown University researchers used atmospheric data from Venus and computer modelling to show the current planet's surface and atmospheric pressure could have only been possible from early tectonic movement.

    The study says tectonic movement is a process "critical to life."

    Earth's tectonic plate shift led to the formation of new continents and mountains, which stabilized the surface temperature allowing life to flourish, the study says.

    "Venus, on the other hand, Earth’s nearest neighbour and sister planet, went in the opposite direction and today has surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead," the press release reads.

    However, the study suggests Venus could have gone a similar way to Earth at one point.

    There is an "abundance" of nitrogen and carbon in Venus' atmosphere, which researchers conclude happened after the planet was formed and after tectonic plates shifted.

    Scientists estimate this happened about 4.5 to 3.5 billion years ago at the same time Earth's plates shifted.

    "One of the big picture takeaways is that we very likely had two planets at the same time in the same solar system operating in a plate tectonic regime — the same mode of tectonics that allowed for the life that we see on Earth today," Matt Weller, the study’s lead author, said.

    This discovery "bolsters" the possibility that microbial life once existed on Venus and further showcases how similar Earth — in volume, mass, density, size and now tectonic plates — is to the planet.

    Despite the discovery, scientists are now left with another question: What happened to the plate tectonics on Venus that caused it to turn into an uninhabitable planet for humans?

    Researchers suggest the planet became too hot and its atmosphere too "thick" drying up the ingredients needed for tectonic movement.

    In other words, according to Daniel Ibarra, a professor in Brown’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences and co-author on the paper, Venus "ran out of juice."

    The study also raises questions about Earth's tectonic plates and the conditions that could lead it on a "Venus-like trajectory" or stay habitable.

    "The work also highlights the possibility that plate tectonics on planets might just come down to timing — and therefore, so may life itself," the study reads. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News