How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without Canadian help.
On Wednesday, scientists with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) dove into how a specialized instrument provided by Canadian experts allowed the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to gather the highly-anticipated samples, and how Canada is going to continue to play a role in the analysis of those samples, as well as the spacecraft's continuing mission.
After seven years in space, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will cruise by Earth on Sept. 24 and drop its sample capsule, which will land safe and sound in the Utah desert, if all goes according to plan. The capsule is believed to carry around 250 grams of samples taken from the asteroid Bennu, but the exact amount won't be known until it's cracked open.
The OSISIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA), which was supplied for the mission by CSA, allowed the spacecraft to create an exquisitely detailed 3D map of the asteroid.
"OLA played a really key role," John Moores, science advisor to the president of the CSA, said in the digital news conference Wednesday. "It helped the mission team select the best location from which to gather that sample of the asteroid, the one that will be coming back to Earth shortly, and in exchange for this contribution, Canadian scientists have been on the OSIRIS-REx science team from the very beginning.”
Canada will become the fifth country in the world to receive a sample collected in space, Moores noted. It will receive four per cent of the total sample for analysis, and is working on building a facility to house it. Prior to this, scientists at NASA will provide a preliminary report on the contents of the sample capsule in early October.
The samples could shed light on how our solar system came to be and even potentially answer bigger questions about the origins of the Earth.
"It's been an incredibly exciting mission, and it's unbelievable really, to think that we're less than two weeks away from the sample coming back to Earth," Timothy Haltigin, planetary senior mission scientist with CSA, said. "I love a lot of things about the mission, but I think what I love the most is that it gives us the ability to not only go out and explore the solar system as it is today, but rather this is a mission that allows us to go back in time and explore the very formation of the solar system."
RENDERING THE CLEAREST PICTURE OF AN ASTEROID YET
In 2020, OSIRIS-REx successfully obtained samples from the asteroid Bennu after circling it for 18 months, taking careful measurements.
The most important measurements for sample retrieval were those taken by a box just under the size of a microwave oven. OLA is a lidar machine; while radar uses radio frequency waves, lidar uses light pulses.
"How this works is we send out a little pulse of laser light, it scatters off an object, such as Bennu, and then that light comes back towards our instrument and then we detect it," Cameron Dickinson explained. Dickinson is a staff engineer at MDA Ltd., a Canadian space technology company that works with CSA.
"By carefully measuring the time that it takes the pulse to go out and to come back, and because we know the speed of light so precisely, we can very, very accurately determine distance for each laser pulse."
With the aid of a specialized mirror that directs the beam of light across a surface, scientists were able to use this method to scan a broader area and create detailed maps.
Read more: 'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
When OSIRIS-REx first approached the asteroid, OLA took its measurements from around seven to eight kilometres away from Bennu's surface. One of the asteroid's first surprises for them was that there were chunks of rock orbiting the asteroid, pieces of it that had broken off or never fully adhered. The surface was also much rockier than scientists had expected, underlining the importance of OLA's map to help them find the safest place to touch down on the asteroid.
"Over the course of this mission, Bennu has thrown a lot of curveballs our way," Dickinson said.
At one stage in building the map of Bennu, the spacecraft sat just 700 metres above the surface of the asteroid as it rotated beneath it. Images of OLA's scans show highly detailed terrain, with finely rendered textures and individual rocks.
"In total, we laid down more than three billion range measurements on the surface of Bennu," Dickinson said.
"Bennu is now the most precisely surveyed body in our solar system, which is really exciting that Canada was able to not only participate in this, but provide the instrument that provides such a detailed look at one of these bodies in our solar system."
Once scientists had selected the sampling site based on OLA's map of the surface, the spacecraft moved in for the kill. But the asteroid still had one more surprise for the team.
"Bennu didn't really put up much of a fight for the sampling device," Mike Daly, OLA lead instrument scientist and a professor at York University's Lassonde School of Engineering, said in the press conference.
He explained that the sampling head, about 30 cm in diameter on the end of a three-and-a-half-metre robotic arm, was designed to suck rocks and dust into it by blasting nitrogen into the surface of Bennu after making physical contact.
"Like a vacuum, but we had to bring our own air," he said. "So it's like a reverse vacuum cleaner."
But the surface was far less solid than they'd anticipated.
"(The) spacecraft was still moving into Bennu six seconds after its first touch, and it went half a metre below the surface of Bennu. This was a big surprise, how weak the surface was," Daly said.
"Our best estimates are that we've got 250 grams of sample, plus or minus 100 grams or so. This is much greater than the mission requirement of 60 grams and we're going to be able to do a lot with it."
BUILDING A DEDICATED FACILITY IN CANADA
Although Canada won't receive its portion of the asteroid sample right away, scientists are making plans for how to best house it already.
"We're not on the same timeline as NASA to receive the sample, it's been understood since the beginning, the sample will reside at NASA for a time before it's transferred to Canada," Caroline-Emmanuelle Morisset, Program Scientist in Space Exploration Development at CSA, said in the press conference. "We should get between six and 14 grams."
With even a few milligrams of asteroid sample, they "can do a lot of science," she said, pointing out that Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Hayabusa 2 mission brought back only five grams of asteroid samples in 2020, and those samples are still being analyzed.
This screenshot from the visualization "To Bennu and Back: Journey's End," shows OSIRIS-REx performing its divert manoeuvre after releasing the asteroid sample capsule. (NASA / Scientific Visualization Studio)
Canadian scientists say they will have the opportunity to study samples before Canada receives its four per cent, but in order to accept our official portion of the sample, they will need a place to host the samples.
"We're working on developing the facility for receiving the sample at CSA, and there was an RFP (request for proposals) that was out in the spring for the construction of the room. That's where we're at now," Emmanuelle-Morisset said.
The facility would be equipped with what is called a "clean room," to ensure that the samples are not contaminated by particles from the air on Earth, containing glove boxes that would allow scientists to manipulate the samples without actually touching them or removing them from a sealed environment.
The exact timeline for receiving the samples at a facility in Canada is not yet known.
OLA CONTINUING ON TO ASTEROID NUMBER TWO
Although the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will be dropping off the sample capsule this month, its journey is far from over. The spacecraft is going to continue travelling through space towards a new target: the asteroid Apophis, which is named after the Greek term for an Egyptian god of chaos.
When it was first detected, Apophis loomed as a potentially imminent threat to the Earth, but a distant flyby in 2021 let astronomers update their measurements to reflect that the asteroid won't come near to colliding with Earth within the next century. However, it will draw relatively near in 2029, and this is when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will have a chance to rendezvous with it.
That's the plan, at least. In the spring of 2024, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will have to fly closer to the sun than it was originally designed to in order to put it on the path towards Apophis.
"At that point, the entire team, including Canada, will evaluate the health of the spacecraft and the health of all the instruments to proceed past that," Haltigin said.
If all is well, OLA will get to scan another asteroid. But it won't be like the scans it took of Bennu for a couple of reasons, according to Daly, who will still be continuing to work with the OSIRIS-REx project as it transforms into its new mission.
The first reason is that Bennu was "pretty well-behaved," and had a predictable rotation, while Apophis does not. The spacecraft won't be able to get as close to take its measurements.
The second reason is that OLA gave its all to scan Bennu, and some of its lasers are simply used up.
"I think the very first estimates I put together for the Orbital B phase suggested we would do two to three hundred million measurements of Bennu. We did 2.7 billion measurements of Bennu," Daly said. "So it was a great success, however we used up that laser. So we're going to be measuring Apophis probably from a little further distance out, which forces us into our 100 measurements-a-second laser, and we no longer have the 10,000 measurements-per-second laser in any case."
The scientists will still get very detailed images of Apophis, he added, just not as incredibly detailed as the ones taken of Bennu.
"We're really proud of what Canada accomplished here," he said of OLA's success with Bennu.
The arrival of the Bennu samples later this month is just the beginning, Haltigin said. Asteroids like Bennu are pieces left over from the process that created our planets billions of years ago, he explained, and "sort of preserve the conditions and the materials from the very beginning of the solar system."
Studying planets by looking at their composition as it appears today is like looking at a finished chocolate chip, he said. All the ingredients have been mixed together and transformed in the process.
"Getting a sample from an asteroid is sort of like going back into a cosmic mixing bowl and pulling out individual grains of sugar and a bit of flour and maybe a chocolate chip," he said.
"As a planetary scientist, one of the most fundamental questions we ask is, 'How do planets form and how do they evolve?'"
Bennu, scientists believe, may hold some of those answers. And in two weeks, we'll begin to find out.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
COVID-19: Why health officials have stopped calling the new shots a 'booster'
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
WATCH | Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake
A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
Canada
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns conviction for man who responded to overdose
Saskatchewan's top court has overturned the conviction of a man sent to jail for weapons possession after it found his rights were violated under a federal law that prevents someone from being arrested for drug possession while reporting an overdose.
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
-
Saskatchewan considers notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school.
-
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
World
-
Russia expels 2 U.S. diplomats, accusing them of 'illegal activity'
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared two U.S. diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in "illegal activity."
-
Cyprus holds military drill with France, Italy and Greece to bolster security in east Mediterranean
The Cypriot president said Thursday that joint military maneuvers with three other European Union member states underway in the Eastern Mediterranean underscore the bloc's readiness to ensure security and stability in the region.
-
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece file lawsuit over botched rescue claim
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago are suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters, their lawyers said Thursday.
-
Trump won't be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in the Georgia election case, a judge rules
Donald Trump will not face trial next month in Georgia after a judge ruled Thursday that the former president and 16 others accused of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election will be tried separately from two lawyers in the case.
-
-
Indian authorities rush to contain a deadly Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala
A state in southern India is taking measures to contain an outbreak of the Nipah virus after two people died from the rare and often deadly disease, shutting schools and testing hundreds to prevent its spread.
Politics
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
-
Defence to show different side of 'Freedom Convoy' social media content
Defence lawyers for two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to show the court a more peaceful view of the protest as they cross-examine the officer assigned to social media evidence in the case.
-
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
Health
-
Ontario needs 60K more staff and 8K more beds to address 'hospital crisis,' union says
The union representing 40,000 hospital workers in Ontario says the “hospital crisis” will only get worse, unless the province adds thousands more hospital beds and staff over the next four years on top of what is currently planned.
-
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
Sci-Tech
-
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
Entertainment
-
Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce reporters, drawing interest and ire
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
-
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
-
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.
Business
-
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
-
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
-
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
Sports
-
Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024
Shane van Gisbergen's expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
-
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Autos
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks, and the union is preparing to strike.
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.