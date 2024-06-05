Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
"Since Trump, we are seeing many more immigration applicants wanting to leave the U.S. for a more liberal Canada," Toronto-based immigration lawyer Jacqueline Bart told CTVNews.ca. "I'm noticing a considerable increase in immigration interest in the past year, even since Trump's trial and guilty verdict."
Bart, who has more than 30 years experience in immigration law, says she has witnessed an "exponential" increase in Americans wanting to move to Canada since Trump announced his first White House bid in 2015, which has resulted in "substantially more" immigration cases for her firm.
"Most of the Americans seeking to move to Canada are liberal middle-aged Americans," Bart said. "Given their age, it is difficult to immigrate unless they have Canadian full-time employment or start a business in Canada."
From British loyalists who fled north in the late 18th century over the American Revolution, to those who evaded the draft for the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 70s, Canada has long been a destination for thousand of Americans disenchanted with their country's tumultuous politics.
The outcome of the U.S. election in November could lead to renewed interest, but how many Americans actually make the leap? And how easy or difficult is it to move here?
Vancouver-based immigration lawyer Ryan Neely has also noted increased interest around U.S. elections, but finds many Americans are ultimately turned off by Canada's tax system.
"It seems to be this sort of in vogue thing in the United States to say that you're going to move to Canada if your candidate doesn't win the election," Neely told CTVNews.ca. "Whether that converts to actual people ending up moving here, I would say that that's unlikely."
Data provided by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that 88,830 U.S. citizens have been admitted as permanent residents to Canada since 2015. If there was Trump bump in immigration after the 2016 U.S. election, it was a minor one.
While numbers have fluctuated over the years, Americans typically represent a small but steady portion of new permanent residents to Canada at just under three per cent since 2015. In recent decades, most new immigrants to Canada have come from India, China and the Philippines.
Meanwhile, a growing number of Canadians are moving to the U.S., partially due to Canada's higher housing costs. According to American census data, 53,000 people who were born in Canada moved to the U.S. in 2022.
The same year, 10,415 U.S. citizens were granted permanent residency status in Canada, while 9,243 U.S.-born people became Canadian citizens. Unless you are eligible through a parent, you generally must be a permanent resident for at least five years to become a Canadian citizen.
"I do see a sharp increase in my practice for individuals who may have a claim for Canadian citizenship through descent," Neely said of U.S. election cycles. "So for instance, an elderly gentleman in California whose mother was born in Canada in the 1920s but moved down to the States in the 60s… but has decided, 'Hey, I want that Canadian passport as an escape card if I need it.'"
Without a Canadian parent or spouse, most Americans would need to have full-time Canadian work experience or start a business to secure the authorization they need to permanently live and work in Canada.
Bart, who is certified as an immigration law specialist by the Law Society of Ontario, says that in her experience, only about 20 per cent of those who want to leave the U.S. for political reasons have been able to move to Canada since 2015.
"Although there has been significant interest in moving to Canada, many don’t easily qualify," Bart said. "Our immigration system is designed to favour individuals who are fluent in Canada’s official language(s), are 30 and under and have four years’ full time work experience and an accredited master’s degree."
The CUSMA free trade agreement that replaced NAFTA, Neely adds, allows certain designated professionals like accountants, engineers and veterinarians to easily obtain work permits in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
"And then once here and working for a few years they will become eligible, most likely, for permanent residence," Neely explained. "So if you just took at an American versus, let's say, someone from Argentina, yeah there is an easier route for permanent residence for U.S. nationals. But is it just objectively easy to come to Canada, from the United States? No it's not."
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
A major police investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
A new pediatric orthopedic surgeon has been recruited at Royal Columbian Hospital, according to Fraser Health.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Police have recovered roughly $1 million worth of stolen goods following a three-month investigation into thefts at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the GTA.
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says there are more than 70,000 children seeking support through the Ontario Autism Program, but fewer than 15,000 are getting funding for core therapy.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
After more than three years and $500 million, Calgary's BMO Centre expansion officially opens Wednesday.
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 67-year-old man on impaired driving charges after crashing into a railway crossing arm in The Nation Township.
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
The driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months to be served in the community followed by a year of probation.
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on a highway west of Edmonton early Monday morning.
If you've been waiting for a prolonged stretch of sunny and warm weather, you'll love this forecast for the rest of the week.
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Saskatchewan high school students interested in a career with the oil and gas industry will be able to get a head start thanks to new classes that will be offered in the near future.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of serious wind gusts with the potential to cause damage for a large portion of southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Elections Saskatchewan held a simulated vote Tuesday to test ballot casting and counting systems ahead of a provincial election that must happen no later than Oct. 28.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in Kitchener.
Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
Elections Saskatchewan held a simulated vote Tuesday to test ballot casting and counting systems ahead of a provincial election that must happen no later than Oct. 28.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
London and venues in city have come up big at this year's Canadian Live Music Industry Awards, which took place during Canadian Music Week in Toronto.
A bank robbery in London has led to charges for a Toronto man. Around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a bank on Wellington road and gave the teller a note demanding money.
Through several focused strategies and a dedicated team effort, the organization said it has improved cancer surgery wait times over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.
Police are searching for witnesses following a serious head-on collision involving a 15-year-old in the Township of King.
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.
An e-bike rider has been taken to a Toronto area trauma centre after a collision at Dunlop Street West and Miller Drive in Barrie.
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $400,000 after a fire on Campbell Avenue.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
There was one new wildland fire confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires to five in the Northeast Fire Region.
A 64-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
The findings of a parliamentary committee that some Canadian MPs 'wittingly' aided foreign state actors are 'concerning,' but it is up to law enforcement to decide if they broke the law, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
When most people think about hospitals, they picture what goes on inside them. But what's outside is important, too. A growing body of research suggests the greenery that surrounds medical facilities can have a significant impact on human health – and help diminish the greenhouse gases emitted by the health sector itself.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold a majority stake in Revolt, the media company and television network he founded in 2013, according to the company.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
A top European Union court said Wednesday that McDonald's has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac's in a longrunning legal battle.
Women's Shelters Canada is calling on phone companies to adjust how they respond to those escaping from domestic violence, saying the costs of changing a phone number and difficulties leaving a shared plan are key barriers for victims.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
It’s a phenomenon you might be familiar with if you’ve ever boarded an airplane on a humid day. Hot, muggy air from the outside meets the cool air on the inside – creating what looks like mist or fog.
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
The start of the regular season couldn't come at a better time for the CFL. The 2024 campaign kicks off Thursday night in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes in a Grey Cup rematch.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
