Dogs watching TV can give vets insight into their vision, study says

BREAKING Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 44 people
A landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early Monday buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The study, led by researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine, provides insights into how veterinarians can better assess canine eyesight. The authors say the research is important because methods commonly used to measure dogs' eyesight lack sensitivity.
“The method we currently use to assess vision in dogs is a very low bar. In humans, it would be equivalent to saying yes or no if a person was blind,” stated researcher Freya Mowat, a veterinary ophthalmologist and professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine’s department of surgical sciences, in a media release.
Launched two years ago, the study aims to determine factors about a dog’s vision based on how they interact with video content.
“We need more sensitive ways to assess vision in dogs, using a dog eye chart equivalent," Mowat said. "We speculate that videos have the potential for sustaining a dog’s attention long enough to assess visual function, but we didn’t know what type of content is most engaging and appealing to dogs," Mowat added.
The research, published recently in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, suggests that dogs are most engaged when watching videos that include other animals, particularly content that features other dogs.
“But if a National Geographic documentary about canine evolution seems too highbrow for your four-legged friend, Scooby Doo might be a perfectly acceptable option as well,” reads the media release.
The study was based on an online questionnaire for dog owners which Mowat designed to understand the TV-watching habits of their pets.
Dog owners replied to questions about the types of screens in their homes and how their dogs engaged with those screens. They also provided answers about the kind of television content their dogs most interacted with, along with information about their dog’s sex, age and breed.
Participants also reported detailed descriptions of their dog’s behaviour while they watched this content. According to the study, most dog owners reported active behaviour — such as jumping, running, or barking — in their pets while they watched the content.
Participants also had the option to screen four short videos for their dogs featuring subjects such as a panther, a bird and traffic moving along a road. The survey asked owners to rate their dogs' interest in each video and their ability to track moving objects on the screen.
Mowat’s study received 1,600 responses from dog owners across the world. Her findings suggest that age and vision were related to how much a dog interacted with the content on a screen, and that sporting and herding dog breeds appear to watch all content more than other breeds.
As much as dogs may be loyal to their humans beyond the screen, the study found TV-featured humans are less effective at capturing canine attention. According to the research, humans rank ninth out of 17 predetermined on-screen categories organized under the headings of "animals," "ball sports," "non-ball sports," "vehicles" and "other."
“We know that poor vision negatively impacts quality of life in older people, but the effect of aging and vision changes in dogs is largely unknown because we can’t accurately assess it,” Mowat said. “Like people, dogs are living longer, and we want to make sure we support a healthier life for them as well."
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
Hannah Schmidt doubled her World Cup ski cross victories at Nakiska Ski Resort on Sunday.
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival Donald Trump.
The union that represents Canadian diplomats abroad says Global Affairs Canada should consider boosting compensation for those posted to the United States because they face increased risk of gun crime and difficulty accessing health care.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
The 10-day search to rescue two Navy SEALs lost in the Arabian Sea during a mission to board a ship and confiscate Iranian-made weapons has been ended and the sailors are now considered deceased, the U.S. military said Sunday.
Donald Trump set aside months of criticism and mockery of Ron DeSantis on Sunday night, celebrating his onetime Republican rival as his newest supporter after the Florida governor ended his presidential campaign and endorsed the former president.
In what's become an annual winter tradition, hundreds of people carrying torches set fire to a giant wooden beetle effigy in Custer, South Dakota, to raise awareness of the destructive impact of the mountain pine beetle on forest land in the Black Hills.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will continue to work with Toronto and Quebec to help address the influx of asylum seekers in those regions, but he wouldn’t say whether it will commit to sending the extra funding they’re asking for.
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
Freezing temperatures and wind speeds are creating dangerously cold conditions in a large part of the U.S. stretching from Montana to northern Florida. The region is not expected to begin thawing out until Monday. Here are some of the dangers the winter blast poses and how to protect against them:
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.
On a quiet weekend in movie theatres, "Mean Girls" repeated atop the box office with US$11.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a handful of awards contenders sought to make an impact ahead of Oscar nominations Tuesday.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing their best-before date.
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the 'rat hole.'
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Tara VanDerveer, the Stanford Hall of Famer, now stands atop major college basketball as the winningest coach of all time.
Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.