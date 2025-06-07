ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Young minds explore big questions at National Science Fair

By Sarah Plowman

Published

Sarah Plowman has the story of the 63rd annual Canada-wide Science Fair in Fredericton, N.B. showcasing some of the country's brightest scientific minds.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.