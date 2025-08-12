ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists go deep into the Saguenay fjord to study seafloor mud

By Sarah Plowman

Published

Scientists from U.K. and Université Laval gathered in Quebec City to study how and when the muddy seafloor stores carbon. Sarah Plowman reports.


















