ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

New images reveal treasures aboard ‘holy grail’ shipwreck

By CNN

Published

Coins known as cobs in the San José galleon shipwreck in the Colombian Caribbean. (Daniela Vargas Ariza, Antonio Jaramillo Arango, Jesús Alberto Aldana Mendoza, Carlos Del Cairo Hurtado, Juan David Sarmiento Rodriguez/ARC-DIMAR 2022 via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.