Sci-Tech

Four planets found orbiting a star 6 light-years from Earth

By CNN

Published

After decades of searching, astronomers have uncovered some of the strongest evidence yet of exoplanets orbiting Barnard’s Star, the nearest single star system to Earth. The four planets are classified as sub-Earths because each one is about 19 per cent to 34 per cent the mass of Earth, according to new research. (International Gemini Observatory/NSF's NOIRLab/International Gemini Observatory via CNN Newsource)


















