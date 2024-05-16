Sci-Tech

    • Apple resolves FaceTime, iMessage outage reported by thousands of users

    Apple users experienced an iMessage outage, reporting issues with sending and receiving messages, Downdetector showed.

    More than 2,000 users submitted incident reports on the website.

    At its peak, Downdetector reported more than 2,000 incident reports. (Downdetector)

    Apple's system status page shows the issue began on Thursday at 5:49 p.m. ET and ended at 6:35 p.m. ET, saying some users were "unable to use this service," but has now been resolved.

    The affected services, according to Apple, were FaceTime, iMessage and HomeKit.

    At its peak, Downdetector recorded 2,489 incidents at 5:58 p.m. in Canada.

    On April 3, Apple experience a similar global outage to many of its services, including its App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple music, where more than 6,400 users flagged issues, according to Downdetector.

    Services were restored after the outage lasted more than an hour, the status page showed. 

