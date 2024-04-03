Sci-Tech

    • Apple services restored after brief outages globally

    An Apple logo hangs at a Palo Alto, Calif., Apple store on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) An Apple logo hangs at a Palo Alto, Calif., Apple store on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
    Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed.

    Issues were also reported on Apple's fitness service Apple Fitness+, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books and Podcasts, according to Apple's system status pages for several countries reviewed by Reuters.

    Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia. The outage began at about 10:13 p.m. GMT on Wednesday and lasted for more than an hour, the status pages showed.

    More than 6,400 users flagged issues they faced while using the App Store, and both Apple TV+ and Apple Music had over 1,000 reports at the peak of the outage in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

    Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outages.  

    Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jamie Freed

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

