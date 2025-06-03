ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

Premiers heap praise on meeting with Carney, but no specific projects identified

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

From pipelines to critical minerals, Canadian provinces and territories presented arguments for championing different projects. Judy Trinh reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.