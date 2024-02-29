Politics

    • Wilkinson says no carbon rebates for Saskatchewan after province says it won't remit

    Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    The federal natural resources minister says Saskatchewan residents won't get a carbon rebate, after the province announced it would stop remitting the levy on natural gas to Ottawa.

    Jonathan Wilkinson says the province's move hurts lower income families in Saskatchewan, who would get more in the rebates than they pay in the levies.

    Premier Scott Moe had announced the province's gas utility would stop collecting the carbon price from customers in January, and the province had until Thursday to remit those dollars.

    SaskEnergy is breaking federal emissions law by choosing not to remit the levy, which could result in fines or jail time for executives.

    Wilkinson says Saskatchewan's move is reckless, as the law to impose a carbon levy was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

    He says it's difficult to provide rebates when no money is being collected.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 29, 2024.

