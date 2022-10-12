Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership

OTTAWA -

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament.

Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis are among the group of Tory MPs chosen to go head-to-head with Liberal government ministers on certain files.

Aitchison has been tapped to take on the housing file, while Lewis will be the party's infrastructure critic.

Alberta MP Jasraj Singh Hallan takes over as the party's finance critic, the role Poilievre held before he became leader in September.

Those who didn't make the cut include longtime British Columbia MP Ed Fast, who backed Jean Charest in the leadership contest, and Alberta MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who supported Patrick Brown before his disqualification.

Former leader Erin O'Toole, who is still sitting as an Ontario MP, has not been given a critic role.

