Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company

Ottawa -

A longtime Conservative organizer says Patrick Brown was personally involved in an arrangement that saw her paid by a third-party company for work she did on his leadership campaign.

Debra Jodoin, through her lawyer, released a statement Thursday evening, after the party spent the past two days dealing with the fallout from Brown's disqualification from the race.

The chairman of the party's leadership election organizing committee said Tuesday its members voted 11 to six to disqualify him from the campaign due to "serious allegations of wrongdoing."

Brown has maintained he was not provided with details by the party about the accusation against him. He said what the committee was presented with was an anonymous allegation that someone working on his campaign was being paid by a corporation. Brown said his campaign followed the rules.

While the party has not released details of the allegation, it has said it appeared to contravene financing rules under the Canada Elections Act and came from within Brown's own campaign.

Jodoin revealed herself Thursday to be the whistleblower in a statement circulated by her legal counsel.

She described herself in the statement as a member of the Conservative Party of Canada and its predecessors for 22 years, and an organizer with many different campaigns over that time.

Jodoin said she briefly worked as a regional organizer for Brown's campaign from May to the beginning of June at his request.

"Mr. Brown told me that it was permissible for me to be employed by a company as a consultant, and then for that company to have me volunteer with the campaign," she said.

"He connected me by text message with a third party for that purpose. I trusted him, but as time went on I became increasingly concerned with the arrangement and suspected it was not OK."

The statement said in June, she asked Brown that the campaign pick up her expenses, saying that he expressed surprise and communicated he was "on it."

"A corporation paid me and paid for my expenses, not the Brown campaign," she said.

Her lawyer Jason Beitchman said Jodoin shared her concerns with the party and requested that her identity be kept confidential.

"On that basis, she felt it was her obligation to raise her concerns, and leave it to others to determine what further steps should be taken, if any," said Beitchman.

"Ms. Jodoin expressly rejects any suggestion that she was coerced or pressured by others to come forward and did so of her own volition."

A request for comment from Brown's campaign has yet to be returned.

Canada's elections commissioner confirmed Thursday it was reviewing information about the allegation made against Brown, but a spokesperson, citing privacy, wouldn't divulge the nature or details of what it received.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the allegation against Brown included documents and text messages.

Since his removal, Brown has hired high-profile lawyer Marie Henein as his legal counsel, who requested the party and those involved in deciding to remove him from the campaign prepare for anticipated legal action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.