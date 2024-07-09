The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land

Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Then-hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc in parts of the Caribbean, Mexico and Texas. It was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday morning.
Now classified as a weakened tropical depression, it's expected to head northeast from Texas, eventually reaching parts of Canada.
Here’s where Environment Canada says Beryl’s impact is forecast to be felt.
As of Tuesday, Beryl is set to reach Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain and a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.
Areas in southern and eastern Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, are under a special weather warning. Environment Canada warns that while it is still difficult to pinpoint the exact track of the system, rainfall amounts could surpass 50 millimetres in some locations, with “torrential downpours” possible at times.
Some parts of the province can expect rain to begin as early Tuesday, and heavy rainfall could reach 20 to 40 millimetres per hour, the weather agency said.
While strong winds are often associated with major storms, the weather advisory said winds are only expected to reach about 20 km/h overnight and 30 km/h on Wednesday.
At the same time, some parts of Ontario, including Toronto, Burlington and Hamilton, are experiencing heat waves. Daily highs are past the 30-degree mark in many areas, while humidex values are in the range of 35 to 38.
Environment Canada said a cooler airmass is expected to arrive Tuesday night.
Environment Canada's weather alert map shows heat waves and severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern and western Canada (Handout)
When what's left of Beryl hits Quebec, areas including Gatineau, Montreal and Laval could receive 40 to 80 millimetres of rain and moderate winds beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday.
On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quebec areas including Alma, Apica Mountain area and La Tuque. The forecast shows that severe thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
No special weather warnings related to Beryl have been issued for Atlantic Canada as of Tuesday.
In some areas across P.E.I., Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, an unrelated heat warning is in effect. Humidex values could make temperatures feel as warm as 37 to 39 Tuesday through Wednesday.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
After President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts spiraled into chaos following his debate fiasco last month, Democrats who have both stood by and abandoned Biden since then see Tuesday as a decisive day for the president’s political future.
At least 19 people have been killed in an airstrike on a school complex that was housing displaced people near Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
The leftist coalition that won the most seats in France's National Assembly in surprise results demanded on Tuesday the immediate right to form a government, even though no grouping won a majority of seats.
Police in Peru said Tuesday they have found the body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes.
Rescuers searched the rubble of Ukraine's biggest children's hospital on Tuesday for more dead and wounded, a day after authorities say a Russian missile leveled a wing of the Kyiv facility during a massive daytime barrage that killed at least 42 people throughout the country.
President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the world’s biggest security organization just as Russia presses its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Tuesday that she has received a draft offer from Ottawa to overhaul Indigenous child-welfare systems, but insists she cannot say publicly how much money is on the table.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to gather with NATO leaders Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression toward Ukraine.
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
A Massachusetts man has regained his voice after surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and, in a pioneering move, replaced it with a donated one.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday that they intend to bring new sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein as they anticipate a November retrial for the disgraced media mogul.
Alec Baldwin’s trial in the shooting of a cinematographer is set to begin Tuesday with the selection of jurors who will decide whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Restaurant and bar owners are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about the impact of the LCBO strike on their businesses as they struggle to secure inventory, the president and CEO of Restaurants Canada says.
Bell says it has acquired a pair of technical services companies as part of its plan to strengthen its cloud services business.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania who recently completed radiation treatments for breast cancer won US$5 million on a scratch-off state lottery ticket that she only bought because a scheduled family trip didn't go as planned.
Visitors to Copenhagen who engage in environmentally-friendly activities such as litter picking or traveling on public transport could be rewarded with free food, cultural experiences and tours as part of a new pilot program.
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
Spain and France meet in the semifinals of the European Championship on Tuesday. The match pits one of the highest-scoring teams against one of the lowest as France captain Kylian Mbappé has struggled to get to grips with his mask.
England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday's final.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Starting on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned in much of B.C.’s Interior as the province heats up.
The Fort Nelson First Nation in northeast British Columbia has issued a wildfire evacuation order for a remote riverside reserve, telling residents and visitors they must immediately leave by boat.
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Ottawa paramedics say a man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary.
With temperatures sitting above 33 C on Tuesday, Edmontonians are being urged to take precautions and check in on the vulnerable.
Tracy Finnegan wishes she had more weeds in her yard. Creeping bellflower, oxeye daisy, plantain, chickweed – all are full of the nutrients her four tortoises (escape artist Fred, socialites Velma and Daphne, and her first, Kokanee) require.
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
An early morning robbery led to the arrest of one man wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to Regina police.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont., which already has some pretty impressive rock ‘n’ roll bragging rights, can add one more to the list.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
The Ontario Land Tribunal says new provincial legislation aimed at getting new housing built quickly means an appeal of a six-storey, 150-unit retirement residence in Sudbury’s South End is automatically dismissed.
Despite restructuring and reducing staff, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (CMHA Thames Valley) says that without increased funding, it will not be able to maintain service levels.
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
On Tuesday, a swimming advisory was issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia due to a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects wChatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.ho are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.
Kieran McKenzie wonders if the city could do more to ensure proper air conditioning in buildings.
A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
