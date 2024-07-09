The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land

A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.

Then-hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc in parts of the Caribbean, Mexico and Texas. It was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday morning.

Now classified as a weakened tropical depression, it's expected to head northeast from Texas, eventually reaching parts of Canada.

Here’s where Environment Canada says Beryl’s impact is forecast to be felt.

Ontario

As of Tuesday, Beryl is set to reach Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain and a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

Areas in southern and eastern Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, are under a special weather warning. Environment Canada warns that while it is still difficult to pinpoint the exact track of the system, rainfall amounts could surpass 50 millimetres in some locations, with “torrential downpours” possible at times.

Some parts of the province can expect rain to begin as early Tuesday, and heavy rainfall could reach 20 to 40 millimetres per hour, the weather agency said.

While strong winds are often associated with major storms, the weather advisory said winds are only expected to reach about 20 km/h overnight and 30 km/h on Wednesday.

At the same time, some parts of Ontario, including Toronto, Burlington and Hamilton, are experiencing heat waves. Daily highs are past the 30-degree mark in many areas, while humidex values are in the range of 35 to 38.

Environment Canada said a cooler airmass is expected to arrive Tuesday night.

Environment Canada's weather alert map shows heat waves and severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern and western Canada (Handout)

Quebec

When what's left of Beryl hits Quebec, areas including Gatineau, Montreal and Laval could receive 40 to 80 millimetres of rain and moderate winds beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quebec areas including Alma, Apica Mountain area and La Tuque. The forecast shows that severe thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Atlantic Canada

No special weather warnings related to Beryl have been issued for Atlantic Canada as of Tuesday.

In some areas across P.E.I., Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, an unrelated heat warning is in effect. Humidex values could make temperatures feel as warm as 37 to 39 Tuesday through Wednesday.