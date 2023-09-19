Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.

Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday. Sources said he will deliver a speech to Parliament on Friday morning, rounding out parliamentarians' first week back on the Hill.

He will then head to Toronto and depart later that day, spending approximately 24 hours in this country.

This visit—his first since Russian President Vladimir Putin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine—has not been officially announced, but preparations are already underway in the nation's capital.

Zelenskyy will be coming to Canada following a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., and on the heels of his Tuesday address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The Ukrainian president delivered a straightforward and emotional virtual address to the Canadian Parliament in March 2022, imploring members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present, for further urgent assistance.

This is a developing news article. Check back for more information.