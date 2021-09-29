OTTAWA -- Governor General Mary May Simon has some very personal reflections on the eve of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

As the daughter of a white father and Inuk mother, May Simon says in a statement that she was not made to attend a residential school.

She stayed behind and was home-schooled while other children were ripped away from their homes, separated from their families and sent to residential schools where they were not allowed to speak an Indigenous language or honour their culture.

May Simon, who was born in an Inuit village in northern Quebec, recalls visiting families where the absence of children was a "palpable void."

She says she became a "stand-in, a well-loved substitute" for parents who desperately missed their own children.

The federal government is to hold a ceremony tonight on Parliament Hill ahead of the inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday.

The day is intended to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, 140 of which operated across the country from 1831 to 1998.

Some 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend the church-run schools, where many suffered physical and sexual abuse, malnutrition and neglect. More than 4,000 are believed to have died.

"We all felt it. The sorrow of missing a part of our community," May Simon said.

"The legacy of colonization has had devastating repercussions for Indigenous peoples, including the loss of language, culture and heritage. This pain has been felt from generation to generation, and it continues today.

"These are uncomfortable truths, and often hard to accept. But the truth also unites us as a nation, brings us together to dispel anger and despair, and embrace justice, harmony and trust instead."

In June, Parliament fast-tracked a bill making Sept. 30 a statutory annual holiday for federal workers.

The bill was passed shortly after the tragic discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Since then, unmarked graves have been discovered at several other former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, while other former school sites are still being explored with ground-penetrating radar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.

----------

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.