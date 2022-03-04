Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue.

Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.

“We will be discussing how to continue to support Ukraine, how to strengthen democratic values around the world, and how to stand up even more for democracy and to stand against Russian aggression,” Trudeau said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed that on Monday he will be meeting with Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

Later in the week Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said that he and the prime minister would meet in that country, which is expected to happen in Warsaw.

Latvia is where Canadian Armed Forces has members taking part in NATO operation Reassurance, focused on training and deterrence efforts.

Trudeau said that the West is inspired by Ukraine’s strength in defending its country, and allied countries are “united” in making sure Russian President Vladmir Putin’s “terrible mistake” of invading the sovereign nation will be “extremely costly.”

More coming…