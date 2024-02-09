Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media's decision to end multiple television newscasts and that the corporation should know better.
The outlet made program cuts Thursday after its parent company announced job reductions and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Trudeau says large corporations have bought up radio stations, small community newspapers and local outlets, only to lay off journalists and change the quality of their offerings.
He says when readership and viewership then decline, corporations sell off outlets and say they're not profitable, eroding local journalism and Canada's democracy.
Chief executive Mirko Bibic says Bell Media's advertising revenues declined by $140 million in 2023 compared with the year before, and the company's news division is seeing more than $40 million in annual operating losses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
TREND LINE Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
The families of a few Israeli hostages don't want a deal to bring them home. They want Hamas crushed
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
Bail extended for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player's death
A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended, police said Friday.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
'Wild foot pursuit' after man allegedly stole condoms, lube and Band-Aids from store: RCMP
Mounties say they were led on a "wild foot pursuit" after a man allegedly stole condoms, lubricant and Band-Aids from a store in Trail, B.C., last week.
-
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
The families of a few Israeli hostages don't want a deal to bring them home. They want Hamas crushed
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
North Korea welcomes Russian tourists, likely first to visit the isolated country since the pandemic
A group of Russian tourists arrived in North Korea on Friday, likely the first from any country to enter the isolated state since the pandemic.
Israel seeks to evacuate Palestinians jammed into a southern Gaza city ahead of an expected invasion
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.
Indian town sets a curfew and orders police to shoot violators after deadly clashes over a mosque
Authorities in a northern Indian town imposed an indefinite curfew and ordered police to shoot violators after clashes over the construction of a Muslim seminary and a mosque left at least five people dead and more than 150 injured, officials said Friday.
What is Lunar New Year and how is it celebrated?
On Feb. 10, Asian American communities around the U.S. will ring in the Year of the Dragon with community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, fireworks and other festivities.
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
-
What Canadians think about the Emergencies Act, according to Nanos polling
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers can't be started at 18 when youth have already developed: experts
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Zyn nicotine pouches are flying off shelves. Critics say they’re dangerous for kids
Zyn has become a cultural sensation in the past year, attracting the attention of Gen-Z consumers who have become loyal buyers of the product. It is aimed at adults 21 and up who already use nicotine, according to Zyn’s website.
More Canadians using AI tools, despite 'deep-rooted' fears about the tech: poll
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden return to Earth, ending private space station trip
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Potentially habitable 'super-Earth' spotted 137 light-years away
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Movie reviews: 'Lisa Frankenstein' a story of loss and love, with a hint of mayhem
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at age 88
Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday. He was 88.
'Moana 2' coming to theatres this fall
Disney announced a sequel to the hit 2016 animated film on Wednesday, and even revealed a release date.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Canadian brands hope to score with Taylor Swift fans during Super Bowl
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Hockey Hall of Fame now has historical PWHL artifacts. Here's what you can see
A slew of Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) artifacts can now be seen at the Hockey Hall of Fame, in honour of the league’s inaugural season.
NFL jersey sales: See whose jerseys were the most popular this season
Now that the campaign is down to those final two teams, 49ers and Chiefs jerseys are seven of the top 10 bestsellers, according to Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and the NFL’s official e-commerce partner.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas, leaving players starstruck
Prince Harry left players starstruck after making a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Automakers caught in 'cat-and-mouse game' with car thieves as auto thefts surge
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
Ontario family's SUV randomly deploys airbags
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.