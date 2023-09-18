Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there are "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he told the House of Commons on Monday.
This is a breaking news story, more to come.
