Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel

Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

"Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he "unequivocally" condemns "the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the sadistic violence they have subsequently carried out against innocent civilians."

"Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks and respond against the attackers. Canadians pledge their solidarity with all the victims."

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli communities during a major Jewish holiday early morning Saturday.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds are wounded. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken into Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 198 people there have been killed in Israel's retaliation, with at least 1,610 wounded.

"Canada unequivocally condemns the multi-front terror attack against Israeli citizens by Hamas," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Canada firmly stands with Israel and its right to defend itself against terror under international law. My heart is with the victims and all those affected by these attacks."

MP Michael Chong, who serves as the Conservative foreign affairs critic, said the party stands "with Israel at this difficult time."

"Conservatives unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack by Hamas. We fully support Israel's right to defend itself. We also unequivocally condemn the deliberate killing and hostage-taking of civilians by Hamas."

With files from The Associated Press

