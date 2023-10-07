Palestinians say at least 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into Israel
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel's retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.
The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday.
Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country. Israel's national rescue service said at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
At least 561 wounded people were being treated in Israeli hospitals, including at least 77 who were in critical condition, according to an Associated Press count based on public statements and calls to hospitals.
There was no official comment on casualties in Gaza, but AP reporters witnessed the funerals of 15 people who were killed and saw another eight bodies arrive at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear if they were fighters or civilians.
Social media was replete with videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets and at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting "God is Greatest."
Videos released by Hamas appeared to show at least three Israelis captured alive. The military declined to give details about casualties or kidnappings as it continued to battle the infiltrators.
"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. "Not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war."
"The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added, promising that Israel would "return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known."
At a meeting of top security officials later on Saturday, Netanyahu said the first priority was to "cleanse the area" of enemy infiltrators, then to "exact a huge price from the enemy," and to fortify other areas so that no other militant groups join the war.''
Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
The serious invasion on Simchat Torah, a normally joyous day when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll, revived painful memories of the 1973 Mideast war practically 50 years to the day, in which Israel's enemies launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.
Comparisons to one of the most traumatic moments in Israeli history sharpened criticism of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who had campaigned on more aggressive action against threats from Gaza. Political commentators lambasted the government over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.
The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza in response for some 2,500 rockets that sent air raid sirens wailing constantly as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) away. It said its forces were engaged in gunfights with Hamas militants who had infiltrated Israel in at least seven locations. The fighters had sneaked across the separation fence and even invaded Israel through the air with paragliders, the army said.
Israeli TV broadcast footage of explosions tearing through the Gaza-Israel border fence, followed by what appeared to be Palestinian gunmen riding into Israel on motorcycles. Gunmen also reportedly entered on pickup trucks.
Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch the attacks, which would have likely required months of planning.
But over the past year Israel's far-right government has ramped up settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settler violence has displaced hundreds of Palestinians there, and tensions have flared around a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
The shadowy leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the start of what he called "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm." The Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem is the third holiest site in Islam, and is located on the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.
"Enough is enough," Deif, who does not appear in public, said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. "Today the people are regaining their revolution."
In a televised address, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas had made "a grave mistake" and promised that "the state of Israel will win this war."
Western nations condemned the incursion and reiterated their support for Israel, while others called for restraint on both sides.
"The U.S. unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the U.S. National Security Council. "We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."
Watson said Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, has spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi.
Saudi Arabia, which has been in talks with the U.S. about normalizing relations with Israel, released a statement calling on both sides to exercise restraint. The kingdom said it had repeatedly warned about " the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation (and) the Palestinian people being deprived of their legitimate rights."
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
The attack comes at a time of historic division within Israel over Netanyahu's proposal to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests over the plan have sent hundreds thousands of Israeli demonstrators into the streets and prompted hundreds of military reservists to avoid volunteer duty -- turmoil that has raised fears over the military's battlefield readiness and raised concerns about its deterrence over its enemies.
The infiltration of fighters into southern Israel marked a major escalation by Hamas that forced millions of Israelis to hunker down in safe rooms. Cities and towns emptied as the military closed roads near Gaza. Israel's rescue service and the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza appealed to the public to donate blood.
"We understand that this is something big," Lt.-Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, told reporters. He said the Israeli military had called up the army reserves.
Hecht declined to comment on how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard. "That's a good question," he said.
Ismail Haniyeh, the exiled leader of Hamas, said that Palestinian fighters were "engaged in these historic moments in a heroic operation" to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
In the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, just 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the Gaza Strip, terrified residents who were huddled indoors said they could hear constant gunfire echoing off the buildings as firefights continued even hours after the initial attack.
"With rockets we somehow feel safer, knowing that we have the Iron Dome (missile defence system) and our safe rooms. But knowing that terrorists are walking around communities is a different kind of fear," said Mirjam Reijnen, a 42-year-old volunteer firefighter and mother of three in Nahal Oz.
Israel has built a massive fence along the Gaza border meant to prevent infiltrations. It goes deep underground and is equipped with cameras, high-tech sensors and sensitive listening technology.
Israeli soldiers head south near Ashkelon, Israel, Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Saturday's wide-ranging assault threatened to undermine Netanyahu's reputation as a security expert who would do anything to protect Israel. It also raised questions about the cohesion of a security apparatus crucial to the stability of a country locked in low-intensity conflicts on multiple fronts and facing threats from Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
Hezbollah congratulated Hamas on Friday, praising the attack as a response to "Israeli crimes" and saying the militants had "divine backing." The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.
Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.
The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory's economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.
The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. In the volatile northern West Bank, scores of militants and residents poured into the streets in celebration at the news of the rocket barrages.
Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.
The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.
------
Adwan reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip. Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Palestinians say at least 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into Israel
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel's retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.
Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. On Thursday morning he found something horrible: Hundreds of dead songbirds, so thick they looked like a carpet.
Canada
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Why is India so worried about Sikh separatist calls for Khalistan?
Trudeau’s assassination claim has inflamed relations with New Delhi, which has fiercely denied the allegation and taken a series of diplomatic measures to make clear its displeasure with Canada. Relations between the two countries — both key U.S. allies — have nosedived and neither side shows signs of backing down.
-
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
Nearly 100 refugees in Toronto transferred to other Ontario cities for shelter
Nearly 100 refugees headed to Niagara Falls and Windsor, a transfer out of Toronto intended to ease pressure on a city shelter system.
-
Most Canadians see colonialism as a modern problem: Angus Reid survey
Canada has been grappling with the legacy of colonialism here for most of the 21st century, but as many as two out of five Canadians don't see it as a problem, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
World
-
Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Palestinians say at least 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into Israel
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel's retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.
-
Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India's Himalayan northeast
Rescuers found more bodies overnight as they dug through slushy debris and ice-cold water in a hunt for survivors after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India's Himalayan northeast, washing away houses and bridges and forcing thousands to flee.
-
Why is India so worried about Sikh separatist calls for Khalistan?
Trudeau’s assassination claim has inflamed relations with New Delhi, which has fiercely denied the allegation and taken a series of diplomatic measures to make clear its displeasure with Canada. Relations between the two countries — both key U.S. allies — have nosedived and neither side shows signs of backing down.
-
Putin says successful test carried out of new nuclear-powered strategic missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia has successfully carried out a test of a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missile.
-
Nearly half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population has fled. What happens next?
Nearly half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population has fled to Armenia, with many thousands more still scrambling to evacuate, a week after the breakaway region surrendered following a lightning Azerbaijani offensive.
Politics
-
Media can't wait for 'perfect' solution, says St-Onge as Google demands overhaul
The Canadian media landscape is changing too quickly to wait for a perfect version of the Online News Act, federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said Friday, while Google once again threatened to remove news links from its ubiquitous search engine over what the company considers serious flaws.
-
Liberals' bail-reform bill sparks concerns about need for more legal aid funding
Many in Canada's legal community are expressing concern about how the overloaded court system and those needing legal aid could be affected by a Liberal bill that proposes to make bail harder to access.
-
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
Entertainment
-
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
-
YNW Melly murder trial delayed after defence attorneys accuse prosecutors of withholding information
Defence attorneys for rapper YNW Melly say South Florida prosecutors committed felony obstruction of justice by not revealing that the lead detective in the rapper's double-murder case had been previously accused of being willing to lie as he gathered evidence.
Business
-
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday's sprint
Max Verstappen underlined why he's on the verge of a third consecutive Formula One title as he qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. He can clinch the title in Saturday's sprint race.
-
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history
After a two-year absence and less than three months into her return to competition, Simone Biles is back at the top of world gymnastics once again.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.