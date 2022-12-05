Trudeau listening to 'concerns' assault-style gun definition covers hunting rifles

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is listening to concerns that some of the firearms his government is looking to ban are in fact used more for hunting.

The remarks at a press conference in Ontario today suggest Trudeau is shifting his tone on a piece of gun-control legislation being studied by members of Parliament.

A Liberal amendment to Bill C-21 would enshrine a regulatory ban on so-called assault-style weapons by inking an evergreen definition for such firearms into law.

Opposition Conservatives say the proposed definition would bar some firearms that are used for hunting. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said that is not the government's intention and accused Tory MPs of "fearmongering."

On Monday, Trudeau said his government is consulting Canadians on the list, saying "we're hearing a lot of feedback" particularly from hunters.

"That's what we're listening to feedback on now to make sure that we're not capturing weapons that are primarily hunting weapons."

Later during Question Period, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continued to press the government over concerns the list includes hunting rifles and other shotguns, and repeated his demand to reverse the ban on such weapons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.