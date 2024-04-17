Trio found guilty of mischief for roles in 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Three men accused by the Crown of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 have been found guilty of mischief.
Jurors deliberated for three hours Tuesday night before finding Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and Gerhard (George) Janzen guilty of one count each of mischief over $5,000.
Gasps of surprise were heard in a courtroom packed with supporters of the trio when the verdict was announced.
The three were on trial in Court of King's Bench for their roles in a blockade that tied up cross-border traffic between Canada and the United States at Coutts for two weeks in early 2022 in protest of COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
Court of King's Bench Justice Keith Yamauchi warned the packed courtroom before the six man, six woman jury came back with their verdict.
"While this court understands the vested interest of those assembled this court will not allow those interests to interfere with the jury rendering its verdict without interruption or interjection," he said.
"Anyone who cannot abide by or agree with that rule should now leave the courtroom."
The three men were comforted by about three dozen people outside the court.
Van Huigenbos and Janzen embraced.
"Let's hope they put us in the same spot," Van Huigenbos said.
Van Herk said he was initially optimistic due to the short time the jury deliberated.
"It was quite shocking right? And it's like wow. You get that pit in your stomach but you know what, I have no answer to that. The jury decided and I'll accept it," Van Herk said.
Van Herk said he's proud of participating in Coutts and holding politicians accountable.
"If that's what it takes, that we can show politicians what is right, and we'll do whatever sentence that is. I'd do it again tomorrow."
The maximum sentence for public mischief over $5000 is 10 years in prison.
Van Huigenbos said he wasn't surprised at the jury's verdict.
"Honestly there's no surprise here for me. Based on the charge, based on the interpretation of the law. We're guilty," he told reporters.
"It was much more than just 18 days on a highway in the middle of nowhere. We shook and threatened the pinnacle of power in this province. Coutts was the flame that the grassroots rallied around and turned into a fire."
Neither Van Huigenbos nor Van Herk intend to appeal their convictions.
Jail time is a concern for Van Huigenbos.
"I'm human. I worry more about how it will affect my kids, my wife. It'll affect me less. They're the ones that will have to deal with this."
A pre-sentence report has been ordered for all three men. The case is scheduled to appear again July 22 before a sentencing hearing can be scheduled.
Earlier Tuesday, in closing arguments to the jury, Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston said jurors only needed to find the three were active participants in the blockade to return a guilty verdict.
“The right to protest does not let you lay siege to property for two weeks. It was not their highway to close,” Johnston told the jury.
“One act, one statement of encouragement can be enough to convict.
“The Crown does not have to prove these men were the leaders.”
The Crown said the evidence showed the accused were key players and became faces of the blockade and the three spoke on behalf of protesters.
"They are not some mere messengers. They use the words, ‘We, our and us'", Johnston said.
Defence lawyers didn't call evidence during the trial, and the accused did not testify.
However, in cross-examining witnesses, the defence argued the trio was not guilty because the demonstration involved numerous strong-willed protesters who didn’t always publicly agree and sometimes went their separate ways.
In his closing argument, defence lawyer Ryan Durran told jurors his client, Van Huigenbos, was not a leader but was turned into a messenger by the RCMP.
“Marco becomes like a switchboard operator connecting calls,” said Durran.
“Marco was there to convey a message. He stumbled into a role where he was a spokesman. Marco gave the RCMP the news of the day."
Lawyer Michael Johnston, representing Van Herk, said his client tried unsuccessfully on two occasions to convince the protesters to leave and was concerned about breaking federal laws.
"Not everyone at the protest is guilty of a crime," Johnston said.
"(Van Herk) wasn't anyone of influence in anybody's mind."
Janzen's lawyer, Alan Honner, said his client was always willing to help other protesters sort out their problems as well as work with the RCMP.
"This is the real George Janzen. He helps because that is who he is," said Honner.
During the trial officers testified that as the protest dragged on, leadership coalesced around the three accused, and RCMP increasingly turned to them to negotiate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals must now sell a budget they say will help younger Canadians catch up
It's now up to the federal Liberal government to sell a spending plan it says will help younger Canadians catch up to their elders.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Ontario woman out $30K after investing in mortgage company accused of being unlicensed
An Ontario nurse is fighting to recover tens of thousands of dollars in savings she invested in a mortgage company that has since been accused of operating without a licence.
British actor Hugh Grant settles privacy lawsuit against publisher of the Sun: court documents
British actor Hugh Grant has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid newspaper over claims journalists used private investigators to tap his phone and burgle his house, his lawyer said in court documents on Wednesday.
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
Peel police to provide update today on arrests in Pearson gold heist
More details are expected this morning on arrests that have been made in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago, Peel Regional Police say.
Father of boy accused of stabbing 2 Australian clerics saw no signs of extremism, Muslim leader says
The father of a boy accused of stabbing two Christian clerics in Australia saw no signs of his son’s extremism, a Muslim community leader said on Wednesday as police began arresting suspected rioters who besieged a Sydney church demanding revenge.
Stretching isn't always the answer for pain and muscle tension
For years, conventional wisdom in fitness culture has promoted the belief that stretching to become more flexible leads to better movement and injury prevention.
Canada
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete
Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.
-
WATCH
WATCH Living paycheque-to-paycheque: 'Canadians are under stress,' warns Equifax
As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.
-
Trio found guilty of mischief for roles in 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Three men accused by the Crown of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 have been found guilty of mischief.
-
B.C. killer seeks to attend sentencing by video as lawyer cites safety concerns
A defence lawyer for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the man wants to appear at his sentencing hearing by video over fear for his safety.
-
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto police officer
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer.
World
-
U.K. plan to phase out smoking for good passes first hurdle
The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.
-
Father of boy accused of stabbing 2 Australian clerics saw no signs of extremism, Muslim leader says
The father of a boy accused of stabbing two Christian clerics in Australia saw no signs of his son’s extremism, a Muslim community leader said on Wednesday as police began arresting suspected rioters who besieged a Sydney church demanding revenge.
-
Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome
After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.
-
Copenhagen fights the last pockets of a fire that destroyed a 400-year-old landmark
Danish firefighters were still at work extinguishing the last pockets of a fire that destroyed a 400-year-old Copenhagen landmark a day after the blaze began.
-
Venezuela closes its embassy in Ecuador to protest the police raid on the Mexican Embassy there
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of his country's embassy and consulates in Ecuador on Tuesday in solidarity with Mexico in its protest over a raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican Embassy in Quito.
-
Biden visits his Pennsylvania hometown to call for more taxes on the rich and cast Trump as elitist
President Joe Biden made a nostalgic return to the house where he grew up in working-class Scranton on Tuesday, kicking off three days of campaigning across Pennsylvania by calling for higher taxes on the rich and casting Donald Trump as an out-of-touch elitist.
Politics
-
Liberals must now sell a budget they say will help younger Canadians catch up
It's now up to the federal Liberal government to sell a spending plan it says will help younger Canadians catch up to their elders.
-
Federal budget announces measures for open banking, predatory lending and bank fees
The federal budget announced several measures affecting the banking sector, including long-promised details about a framework for open banking.
-
Trio found guilty of mischief for roles in 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Three men accused by the Crown of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 have been found guilty of mischief.
Health
-
Canada's health-care crisis was 'decades in the making,' says CMA
The strain placed on Canadian health care during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and the top official of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is warning that improving the system will be a 'slow process' requiring sustained investment.
-
Ontario asks Ottawa to close loophole that's led to 'disturbing' rise in pay for care clinics
Ontario’s Minister of Health is asking her federal counterpart to help close a loophole she says has led to a “disturbing” rise in clinics charging for access to primary care.
-
Stretching isn't always the answer for pain and muscle tension
For years, conventional wisdom in fitness culture has promoted the belief that stretching to become more flexible leads to better movement and injury prevention.
Sci-Tech
-
A wobble reveals the most massive stellar black hole in our galaxy
Astronomers have spotted the most massive known stellar black hole in the Milky Way galaxy after detecting an unusual wobble in space.
-
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
-
What’s the cheapest way to the edge of space? Ride a balloon
The first human to experience what’s now known as the “overview effect” was Soviet astronaut Yuri Gagarin, who became the first person to view our planet from space a little over 63 years ago.
Entertainment
-
British actor Hugh Grant settles privacy lawsuit against publisher of the Sun: court documents
British actor Hugh Grant has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid newspaper over claims journalists used private investigators to tap his phone and burgle his house, his lawyer said in court documents on Wednesday.
-
O.J. Simpson was chilling with a beer on a couch before Easter, lawyer says. 2 weeks later he was dead
O.J. Simpson's last robust discussion with his longtime lawyer was just before Easter, at the country club home Simpson leased southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. About a week later, on April 5, a doctor said Simpson was 'transitioning.'
-
Southern California city council gives a key approval for Disneyland expansion plan
Visitors to Disney's California parks could one day walk through the snow-covered hamlet of Arendelle from "Frozen" or the bustling, critter-filled metropolis of "Zootopia" under a park expansion plan approved by the Anaheim City Council.
Business
-
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit against Shoppers Drug Mart alleges 'unsafe and unethical corporate practices'
Shoppers Drug Mart is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit by current and former franchise owners at the retail chain who allege parent company Loblaw engaged in corporate practices that placed them in an “irredeemable conflict of interest” and put patient care at risk.
-
Unifor withdraws Amazon union applications, citing 'suspiciously high' employee data
Unifor says it’s temporarily withdrawing its applications to represent workers at two Vancouver-area Amazon facilities, accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a “suspiciously high” employee count.
Lifestyle
-
Author Salman Rushdie relives day of stabbing in newest memoir 'Knife'
In Salman Rushdie's first book since the 2022 stabbing that hospitalized him and left him blind in one eye, the author wastes no time reliving the day he thought might be his last.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
A 9-year-old boy's dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance's story online
The one thing 9-year-old Cal Clifford wanted more than anything since he was a toddler was a pet octopus.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs to meet Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs
The Toronto Maple Leafs knew a familiar foe was waiting on deck. The club now knows which Atlantic Division rival will represent its first test in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
Kikuchi, Guerrero help Jays edge Yankees 5-4
Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi struck out nine in his solid six innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run single in the fourth pushed the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
-
Ontario asks Ottawa to close loophole that's led to 'disturbing' rise in pay for care clinics
Ontario’s Minister of Health is asking her federal counterpart to help close a loophole she says has led to a “disturbing” rise in clinics charging for access to primary care.
Autos
-
Hazard ahead: Are cuts at Tesla a warning sign for the EV market in Canada?
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
-
'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
-
General Motors to move Detroit HQ to new downtown building, plans to redevelop Renaissance Center
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.
Local Spotlight
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Ottawa barber shop steps away from Parliament Hill marks 100 years in business
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
'It was a special game': Edmonton pinball player celebrates high score and shout out from game designer
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
'How much time do we have?': 'Contamination' in Prairie groundwater identified
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Vancouver
-
David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding
As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.
-
Vancouver developer cancels 17-storey office tower for Granville Entertainment District
A major project to help revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District has hit a speed bump.
-
Son of hostage taker tells B.C. coroner's inquest his dad was a 'loving' person
A British Columbia coroner's jury has heard that a man who held his partner hostage and died in a spray of RCMP gunfire was a loving man who didn't have the opportunity to “get clean” from his drug addictions.
Toronto
-
Peel police to provide update today on arrests in Pearson gold heist
More details are expected this morning on arrests that have been made in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Ontario woman out $30K after investing in mortgage company accused of being unlicensed
An Ontario nurse is fighting to recover tens of thousands of dollars in savings she invested in a mortgage company that has since been accused of operating without a licence.
-
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
Calgary
-
Housing, corporation taxation: What the latest federal budget means for Calgary
Ottawa has unveiled its latest federal budget, which includes just over $39 billion of net new spending over the next six years.
-
'They have concerns': CPP public town hall a hot ticket in Calgary
The hottest ticket in town Tuesday night wasn’t the Flames or a Top 40 concert – instead, a public town hall hosted by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) investment board took the top spot.
-
'Trending in the right direction': Violent crime on Calgary transit down to start 2024 after an increase last year
Violent attacks on Calgary transit spiked last year but recently there seems to be a promising shift in the trend.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Crucial step for Lansdowne 2.0 coming to council today
Ottawa city council meets today and a crucial step for Lansdowne 2.0 is back on the agenda.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
Photo radar and red light cameras catch dozens of Ottawa police officers in first 3 months of 2024
A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows Ottawa Police officers received 12 tickets through Ottawa's red light camera program and 75 tickets for speeding from photo radar cameras.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifying Bill 96 directives amid uproar over French-only presentation for parents
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Liberal MNA shows Quebec health minister how difficult it is to get a doctor's appointment
Quebec Liberal MNA André Fortin took advantage of Tuesday's budget review to show the Minister of Health just how difficult it is to get a medical appointment.
-
Man arrested at Trudeau airport after shots fired in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie
A 29-year-old man was arrested at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in relation to a shooting that happened in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.
Edmonton
-
$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation
Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.
-
House fire near Commonwealth Stadium leaves 8 people homeless
A house fire in the neighbourhood immediately north of Commonwealth Stadium has displaced eight people, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Tuesday night.
-
Edmonton Zone health staff sound alarm over capacity for babies in intensive care
Staff caring for frail babies at hospitals in the Edmonton area are asking for help from the province.
Atlantic
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
-
23-year-old man charged after allegedly assaulting N.B. police officer
A man from Sussex, N.B., has been charged following an alleged assault on a police officer in the community.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Advocates calling for more mental health supports for first responders after death of firefighter
A Winnipeg firefighter's tragic death is prompting calls for more mental health support in Manitoba.
-
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
Regina
-
Sask. mother highlights lack of special needs supports in schools
The mother of a Regina special needs student who witnessed many of her supports disappear due to cuts – spoke out on the current struggles of education in Saskatchewan.
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
-
'They do need to be kept in check': Premier Moe responds to MLA suspension ruling
Cabinet ministers in Saskatchewan’s legislative assembly are frustrated over opposition attacks during question period.
Kitchener
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Rangers on brink of elimination in series with Knights
The Kitchener Rangers are now down 3-0 in their best-of-seven playoff series with the London Knights.
-
Grand River Rocks time in new home is limited
Grand River Rocks will have limited time in their new home on Victoria Street North, after Kitchener City Council officially approved the rezoning of the property to allow for a condo development.
-
Ontario NDP leader hosting town hall for Wilmot land acquisition controversy
The leader of the Ontario NDP is hosting their own town hall to address the Wilmot Township farmland fiasco.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon parents waiting on life-saving organ donation for their baby
Megan Crawley has spent many sleepless nights waiting for a call that could save her baby’s life.
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
-
Saskatoon exterminator says cockroaches live 'everywhere you go'
Saskatoon residents may not think of bug infestations as a common problem, but over the past few years there’s one creepy crawler that is making its presence known.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio found guilty of mischief for roles in 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Three men accused by the Crown of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 have been found guilty of mischief.
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
London
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take commanding 3-0 series lead with Kitchener
Isaiah George, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen all scored for the Knights, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven OHL quarterfinal series.
-
Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash on Tuesday
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 in London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot reno begins
The renovation will improve public parking opportunities, enhance the parkland configuration, improve pedestrian safety, and provide additional resting and picnic areas close to the boat launch and waterfront.
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
-
Apartment fire linked to battery-operated vacuum cleaner
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery inside a vacuum cleaner sparked a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Gravenhurst.
Windsor
-
Federal funding paves way for Ojibway National Urban Park
Millions of dollars earmarked in Tuesday’s federal budget should allow the dream of Ojibway National Urban Park to become a reality. The budget proposes $36.1 million over five years to kick-start the park and $4.6 million per year to keep it going.
-
'You can feel the vibe in town': Chatham Barnstormers inch closer to inaugural season in IBL
The boys of summer are in Chatham, Ont. Eighteen months after the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) approved the Maple City as its newest franchise, first pitch is near.
-
How do you save money as a new parent? I need to know because I’m about to become one
I am going to be a dad for the first time in August and, as you might expect, I have the typical questions which swirl through the mind of any parent-to-be. Still, I find myself dwelling on one question over and over again: Will I be able to afford the cost of having a kid?
Vancouver Island
-
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
-
Sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting being upgraded near schools in Langford
Eight active transportation-related infrastructure projects are now on the books in Langford, all of which are centred around schools within the municipality.
-
Manslaughter conviction upheld after B.C. man cites claustrophobia in fatal Costco altercation
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College success spurs the growth of girls hockey
The Sault College Women’s Hockey team is less than a month removed from its second straight ACHA W2 National Championship.
-
Sault bartender realizes her dream of business ownership
A long-time Sault Ste. Marie bartender is teaming up with a local restauranteur on a new business venture.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.