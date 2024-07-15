Politics

    • 'Somebody who knows Canada well': Ambassador says of Trump running mate JD Vance

    Share

    Canada's ambassador to the United States says Sen. JD Vance, the recently announced pick for former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, "knows Canada well."

    Kirsten Hillman spoke with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, on the heels of Trump's announcement that Vance — a senator for Ohio — is his pick for vice-president.

    "I think, actually, he's somebody who knows Canada well, who's been very important for his state, who is essential to the success economically of his state, and we have already a bit of a relationship built, so that's good," Hillman said.

    Hillman said she's met Vance — a Yale Law School graduate who rose to fame thanks to his 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" — "a couple of times," due to his state's close economic relationship with Canada.

    "Ohio is the third largest exporting state to Canada, at over $20 billion a year," Hillman said. "We're a huge customer for Ohio, so (Vance has) come to a lot of our Canada-U.S. events and I've chatted with him there."

    In her interview, Hillman also discussed her reasons for attending the Republican National Convention, the heated tone of political rhetoric in the U.S., and Canada's recent announcement it plans to reach the NATO target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence by 2032.

    You can watch Hillman's full interview in the video player at the top of this article.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Follow Live: JD Vance officially nominated at RNC

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News