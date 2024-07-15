Days are getting longer because of climate change, according to NASA

LIVE Donald Trump announces Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced on his Truth Social Network that Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.
Rising sea levels are making each day slightly longer, and there's no sign it's going to stop, a new study funded in part by NASA and the Canadian government has found.
Published Monday, the paper from researchers in Canada, the United States and Switzerland studied the downstream effects of climate change on the very physics of the planet itself.
"Every single day has [a] slightly different length, because of so many factors, including … climate change," said study co-author Surendra Adhikari in an interview with CTVNews.ca.
"This is … a testament of the gravity of ongoing climate change."
The relationship between carbon emissions and our choreography in the cosmic ballet comes down to something most Earthlings take for granted: The planet's shape.
Contrary to popular belief, Planet Earth isn't actually a perfect sphere. While the surface of land around the world is remarkably smooth on the planetary scale, what most forget to consider is water; in particular, how that water moves.
As the planet spins on its axis, the distribution of Earth's oceans is impacted by that force, and like in a centrifuge, the liquid is pushed out from the centre, especially near the equator.
As a result, Earth, its oceans and all, bulges out at the middle, creating not a sphere, but a shape scientists refer to an oblate spheroid. That oblateness, or the size of the bulge at the equator, is central to Adhikari and co.'s findings.
In short, as rising global temperatures melt the polar ice caps, more of the Earth's water supply is converted to liquid, allowing it to swell the oblate bulge along the equator, when it might previously have stayed locked away in the ice.
The swelling, in turn, changes the dynamics of how Earth spins in the first place, and invariably, the rotation decelerates.
"If you see how a figure skater controls their motion … if they have to slow down, they just extend their arms or legs, which is basically the same concept," Adhikari explained. "It has everything to do with the conservation of angular momentum."
Though days are measured at a standardized length of 86,400 seconds each, the actual time it takes for a point on the Earth's surface to make a full rotation is getting ever-so-slightly longer, at a rate scientists say could get more severe as the perils of climate change deepen.
Relative to the age of the Earth, the 24-hour day is fairly new, a height reached after billions of years of growth. Five-hundred million years ago, a day-night cycle might have clocked just 22 hours in total; another billion years back, and scientists estimate something closer to 19 hours.
Historically, the rate of increase attributable to climate change has been slow, hovering between 0.3 and one added daily millisecond each 100 years between 1900 and 2000. But as the industrial revolution's aftereffects have intensified, the rate has grown, clocking in at roughly 1.33 milliseconds per day, per century, since the turn of the millenium.
Adhikari and his colleagues' research found that in a high-emissions scenario, by 2100, it could surpass 2.5 milliseconds, marking the first time that humanity's influence on the Earth's spin would be greater than that of the Moon and the tides.
"Over the course of Earth’s geological evolution, tidal friction by the moon has been the dominant cause of the … increase in [length of day]," the study concludes.
"If, however, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, the increase in atmospheric and oceanic warming and associated ice melting will lead to a much higher rate … becoming the most important contribution to the long-term [length-of-day] variations."
In practical terms, a few extra milliseconds per day over the course of a human lifetime isn't the most pressing impact of climate change, though Adhikari notes that computer systems, which rely on the 86,400-second day, may require an adjustment as the intricacies of time start to pass out of sync.
It's a problem that physicists and computer scientists alike have monitored since the 1970s, long understood to require occasionally shoehorning an extra "leap second" into counts by atomic clocks to avoid widespread logistical headaches.
According to a recent study from the University of California San Diego, the impacts of climate change on the Earth's rotation might further complicate when and how those leap seconds need to be inserted; an additional piece of a vexing international puzzle.
"This will pose an unprecedented problem for computer network timing," the study reads. "Global warming is already affecting global timekeeping."
Whether the Earth's spin brings on its own mini-Y2K any time soon, Adhikari says the NASA study's findings stand as a symbol for humanity's influence on our planet, that in just a few hundred years of industrialization, the side effects may some day surpass those of the massive celestial body hanging in our night sky.
"It's really profound," he said. "In a way, we have messed up our climate system so much so that we are witnessing its impact on the very way our Earth spins … a tiny human being, who is doing some stupid things, and making this happen."
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced on his Truth Social Network that Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
A former U.S. Secret Service agent says those involved in Donald Trump's security detail will have some questions to answer following an assassination attempt.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to "aggressively cut costs."
Rising sea levels are making each day slightly longer, and there's no sign it's going to stop, a new study funded in part by NASA and the Canadian government has found.
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
The Republican party kicks off its convention to pick its presidential nominee in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, just two days after former U.S. president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Here's CTVNews.ca's guide on what to expect.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
City officials say an additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant will be activated by mid-day Monday to increase water speed and pressure on the feeder main.
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring today that politicians in Quebec don't face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
The Republican party kicks off its convention to pick its presidential nominee in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, just two days after former U.S. president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Here's CTVNews.ca's guide on what to expect.
A former U.S. Secret Service agent says those involved in Donald Trump's security detail will have some questions to answer following an assassination attempt.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced on his Truth Social Network that Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.
The Philippine Senate has ordered the arrest of a small-town mayor after she refused to appear at hearings investigating her alleged ties with Chinese criminal syndicates, a case that has captivated the nation amid tensions between Manila and Beijing.
Search teams looking for missing British teenager Jay Slater on the Spanish island of Tenerife have found the body of a young man.
The U.S. Secret Service on Monday will begin fielding questions from Congress about why agents failed to prevent a gunman from almost killing Donald Trump, as the agency increases protection for the former U.S. president.
Healthcare, housing and the environment will be on the agenda as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual summer meeting of the Council of the Federation.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago, and suspect there are hundreds more that could house future astronauts.
During the Cretaceous Period, a genus of sharks roamed the sea with rows of unusual teeth. Mostly large and rounded, these chompers were not meant to slice through their prey, but to grind and crush shelled creatures.
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
For all the things that Shannen Doherty had to fight for over the years – from her reputation to her health – it was clear in what would be one of the final episodes of her podcast that the actress was putting everything into the battle for her life.
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to "aggressively cut costs."
The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario is calling for a swift resolution to an ongoing strike by the province's liquor store workers, saying the labour dispute is affecting tourism operators during their peak season.
Seven years after it climbed out of creditor protection and embarked on a major turnaround, Stelco Holdings Inc. said it will be acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in a $3.4-billion deal.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
As North America navigates what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy described last year as a loneliness epidemic, employers and employees are trying to address what for many people is a lack of real friendships at work.
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
German authorities had fewer security problems and crimes to deal with than they expected at the European Championship, the country's top security official said Monday.
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Crews are responding to a small wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that has disrupted traffic along Highway 1 for several kilometres.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to "aggressively cut costs."
City officials say an additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant will be activated by mid-day Monday to increase water speed and pressure on the feeder main.
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
The Town of Canmore and RCMP are asking people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass, due to an aggressive bear.
The Ontario government has announced an inquest will be held into the deaths of three people during the 2019 Westboro bus crash.
Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
Students at Algonquin College are taking a stand against the stigma surrounding mental health with a series of events to raise money and awareness.
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring today that politicians in Quebec don't face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
One of the men who stole a van with a non-verbal adult in the back in Edmonton last October, causing an Amber Alert to be issued, has been sentenced.
The Alberta Energy Regulator fined Canadian Natural Resources Limited, a crude oil and natural gas company, $278,000 for a breach of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.
Damages from an apartment complex fire in northeast Edmonton are estimated to be $15 million.
A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave.
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
A disease that increases oyster mortality and stunts their rate of growth has been found in Prince Edward Island for the first time.
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been dismantled more than two months after it was set up.
Two people are dead following a weekend house fire on a Manitoba First Nation.
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
Three youths face charges after police say they were caught with over $3,500 of stolen property in a shopping cart on Saturday.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
A fire that destroyed newly-built homes in Brant County is being treated as suspicious.
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
The Saskatoon Blades will soon be on the hunt for a new head coach.
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
Police taser dog after being bitten while owner was arrested.
A portion of Windsor, Ont.’s Riverfront Trail is closed Monday until Aug. 3 to allow the city to move Streetcar Number 351.
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly lured a teen girl on social media and sexually assaulted her.
Chatham grandparents have won $100,000 after playing the lottery for 30 years.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
A deadline for pro-Palestinian protesters to dismantle an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Naniamo, B.C., has expired without the demonstrators leaving.
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
A southern Alberta man says his recent lottery win will help him retire early.
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
Two suspects trying to steal an air conditioner from a recycling bin in Elliot Lake last week had their getaway blocked by the owner of the business.
There was a near head-on collision Sunday evening north of the northern Ontario community of Thessalon.
A senior from northern Ontario recently won the top prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.