Hacker group claims it leaked internal Disney Slack messages over AI concerns

Who is JD Vance? Things to know about Donald Trump's pick for vice-president
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate as he looks to return to the White House.
An activist hacking group claimed it leaked thousands of Disney’s internal messaging channels, which included information about unreleased projects, raw images computer codes and some logins.
Nullbulge, the “hacktivist group,” claimed responsibility for the breach and said they leaked a gigantic, roughly 1.2 terabytes of information from Disney’s Slack, a communications software. In an email on Monday to CNN, the group claimed it gained access through “a man with Slack access who had cookies.” The email also claimed the group was based out of Russia.
“The user was aware we had them, he tried to kick us out once but let us walk right back in before the second time,” the email said.
CNN could not independently verify the claims.
In a statement Monday, Disney said it “is investigating this matter.” Disney’s entertainment monolith stretches across a vast range of divisions and companies, from ESPN to Hulu and Disney+ to ABC News.
The group also stated that it wants to protect artists’ rights and compensation for their work, especially in the age of artificial intelligence.
“Disney was our target due to how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer,” the hacking group said over email.
Nullbulge had been hinting at the giant release for the past few weeks on its social media. For example, in June the group posted on X what appears to be visitor, booking and revenue data at Disneyland Paris.
Artificial intelligence was a major sticking point in negotiations during Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America strikes. Writers are concerned ChatGPT can write scripts instead of them, while actors fear that computer-generated imagery, or CGI, can wholly replace them.
The hackers said they leaked the data because making demands of Disney would be futile.
“If we said ‘Hello Disney, we have all your slack data’ they would instantly lock down and try to take us out. In a duel, you better fire first,” the email said.
In 2014, a megahack at Sony Pictures linked to North Korea led to an international crisis, exposing emails from company executives, celebrity aliases, social security numbers and entire movie scripts.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
U.S. President Joe Biden told NBC News in an interview Monday that it was a 'mistake' to say he wanted to put a 'bull's-eye' on Republican nominee Donald Trump, but argued that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary while warning that Trump remained a threat to democratic institutions.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was 'humiliated' after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
Rising sea levels are making each day slightly longer, and there's no sign it's going to stop, a new study funded in part by NASA and the Canadian government has found.
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring today that politicians in Quebec don't face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.
Stripped of some of his official powers and facing calls to resign, the mayor of Kamloops, B.C. was defiant Monday, telling supporters he intends to stay on as mayor despite his ongoing feud with the rest of city council.
A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been dismantled more than two months after it was set up.
Vancouver Island University says it has "regrettably" launched legal action against pro-Palestinian protesters, who it says ignored a trespass notice and a deadline to leave their encampment at the campus in Nanaimo, B.C.
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday 'the buck stops with me' as questions have swirled about the agency’s security preparations following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday.
Donald Trump's narrow brush with a would-be assassin's bullet has further convinced his evangelical supporters he is blessed by God, reinforcing the messianic undertones of his populist presidential campaign.
The bystander killed when a sniper opened fire at a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was a beloved family man and girl dad who served his community with 'quiet resilience,' his loved ones said Monday.
Healthcare, housing and the environment will be on the agenda as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual summer meeting of the Council of the Federation.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago, and suspect there are hundreds more that could house future astronauts.
During the Cretaceous Period, a genus of sharks roamed the sea with rows of unusual teeth. Mostly large and rounded, these chompers were not meant to slice through their prey, but to grind and crush shelled creatures.
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
The judge overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against rapper Young Thug and others has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.
For all the things that Shannen Doherty had to fight for over the years – from her reputation to her health – it was clear in what would be one of the final episodes of her podcast that the actress was putting everything into the battle for her life.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to "aggressively cut costs."
A major oilsands producer has been fined after hundreds of birds, wolves and coyotes were exposed to toxins at one of its tailings ponds.
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
Local and provincial crews are responding to a small wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that disrupted traffic along Highway 1 for several hours Monday.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
People across Durham Region are reeling with grief after a separated couple with two children were shot and killed in their Oshawa homes over the weekend.
The City of Toronto is not in a position to take over operations of the now shuttered Ontario Science Centre, staff say.
Two suspects are in police custody and one remains at-large following a robbery at a store in Etobicoke on Monday.
Calgary will see another stretch of hot weather this week, prompting local agencies that assist the city's most vulnerable to ask for help.
Users will no longer be able to ride Calgary’s shared e-scooters on a stretch of 17 Avenue S.W.
City officials say an additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant will be activated by mid-day Monday to increase water speed and pressure on the feeder main.
Days after the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, residents in Ottawa remain shocked it happened at all, as questions are raised about security measures for Canadian officials and visiting dignitaries.
The Ontario government has announced an inquest will be held into the deaths of three people during the 2019 Westboro bus crash.
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring today that politicians in Quebec don't face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.
A new homeless shelter opening near a daycare in a residential area of Ahuntsic-Cartierville has residents concerned about their safety.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
On average, death investigations in Alberta are taking nine months to complete. Investigations that require more time are considered backlogged. In 2023, there were more than 1,400 cases, nearly four times more than in 2022
The Edmonton Elks fired Chris Jones on Monday after the Canadian Football League team's head coach and general manager guided it to a 0-5 start to the 2024 season.
As temperatures begin to climb again in the city, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is issuing yet another warning to drivers not to leave animals or people in vehicles.
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave.
Community heroics helped avert disaster when a boat caught on fire inside the marina at the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf in Shediac, N.B.
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in Provincial Court Monday on fraud charges.
A group of Regina teens are facing several charges after police responded to an assault call early Saturday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police said a body has been recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener.
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
A fire that destroyed newly-built homes in Brant County is being treated as suspicious.
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
The Dakota and Lakota First Nations waited 261 years for Monday's apology.
Psoriasis is a common auto-immune condition – and some patients also develop a form of arthritis that can be debilitating.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
For the first time, London police are speaking out about the diversion of safe supply drugs happening in the city.
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
Search for missing 14 year old continues in Lake Erie.
Second-degree murder charge against Sonny Stephens of Barrie in death of Eric Beecroft.
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
One person is dead after being struck by a GO train along Barrie's Go Line on Monday.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.
Nearly 48 hours after the attempted assassination of former U.S. President and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump, people in Windsor, Ont. continue to condemn the violence across the border.
Windsor is a city of dreams. Host it and they will come. A large group of soccer fans gathered to celebrate the Copa America Cup final between Argentina and Columbia Sunday night. Another successful block party in downtown Windsor.
Mounties say a 41-year-old man is facing possible criminal charges, including arson, after a driftwood mammoth sculpture was set ablaze Monday in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
A southern Alberta man says his recent lottery win will help him retire early.
A 74-year-old motorcycle driver was injured last week when he collided with a moose.
A report by an Ontario municipal group says cities are bearing the brunt of the homeless crisis, but don’t have the legal or financial means to deal with the problem.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
