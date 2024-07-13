'Horrific act': Shooting at Trump rally condemned by Trudeau, Poilievre

Canada's prime minister and other leaders condemned political violence following a shooting at a Republican rally Saturday, during what appears to have been an assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump.

The former U.S. president and current presumptive Republican nominee said in a social media post that he was injured, and officials say the suspected shooter is dead. At least one person who'd been attending the rally was killed.

Justin Trudeau 'sickened' by shooting

Canadian politicians posted statements on social media in the hours following the incident, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wrote that he was "sickened" by the shooting.

"It cannot be overstated – political violence is never acceptable," he said in a statement posted to social media.

"My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans."

'Condemn in the strongest terms'

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote, in part, "I condemn in the strongest of terms the attempted murder of former president Trump today."

Law enforcement officials had not labelled the actions as such, as of 8 p.m. ET, but two officials speaking on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press the incident is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

Poilievre went on to say, "I am relieved he is safe. My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act … Democracy must prevail."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wrote, "There is no room for violence at any political event," and offered his thoughts to Trump and the other victims of the shooting.

"We must all stand united against political violence wherever it happens," he said, concluding with an expression of gratitude to first responders who "prevented further deaths."

The Bloc Quebecois' Yves-Francois Blanchet wrote in French that his party "unequivocally denounces the attack," and that "Democracy is the most powerful instrument for the common good.

"Hate and violence scare but convince no one."

'Never an excuse'

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote in a post on X, "Terrible events in Butler County, PA today - there is never an excuse for violence of this kind. So sad to hear of someone in the crowd being shot."

Kristen Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., shared her condolences, calling the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

'Horrific act'

Tom Clark, consul general of Canada in New York, called the incident "horrific," adding his well-wishes to Trump and that the shooting "must be condemned in the strongest way by everyone."

Mark Carney, economist and former governor of the Bank of Canada, wrote, "There is never any justification for political violence of any sort, and we must fully and unequivocally condemn this horrific act."

South of the border, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was grateful for the safety of his political opponent.

“I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information … There is no place for this kind of violence in America."