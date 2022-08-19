Transport minister testifying at committee on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is testifying before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
While Alghabra's office has said the situation has been improving in recent weeks, significant delays and cancellations have plagued Canadian airports for months — even leading to Toronto's Pearson Airport being dubbed the worst airport in the world for flight delays.
Transport committee members voted unanimously earlier this month to invite the minister to testify, a proposal from Conservative MP and transport critic Melissa Lantsman.
"Throughout this, the height of our travel season, the government has refused to listen to advocates, front-line workers and ordinary Canadians to make common sense improvements to our country’s airports and scrap their continued measures, leading to further delays," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Aug. 5. "There has been no meaningful improvement and our reputation continues to be tarnished globally."
The head of McGill University's aviation management program told The Canadian Press earlier this month that as the demand for travel picked up, airlines packed their flight schedules without considering staffing shortages or the pressure on airports.
John Gradek, who is also a former executive at Air Canada, said part of the problem is airports don’t have the authority to tell airlines to book less flights, despite not having the infrastructure to handle such volume.
Some have blamed the delays on COVID-19 restrictions — including mandatory random testing for fully vaccinated international arrivals and issues with the ArriveCAN app — and have called for the federal government to drop the travel rules.
In July, the federal government moved random COVID-19 testing off-site from airports to help ease delays and Alghabra said it is working to improve the ArriveCAN app. But despite this, issues at Canadian airports persist.
Alghabra said he's been working closely with industry partners to increase staffing and resolve the problem.
The transport committee will also hear from witnesses from the Department of Transport, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday.
With files from The Canadian Press
