Some people erroneously notified to quarantine due to ArriveCAN technical glitch
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it identified a technical glitch with the ArriveCAN entry app that erroneously notified some people to quarantine.
“This glitch affected less than three per cent of users, and appeared to be linked to iOS (Apple) devices,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of Public Safety Friday. “A technical solution was identified and implemented the evening of July 20.”
The app, which is mandatory for all travellers entering the country and collects public health data before and after entry, is designed to help the CBSA process travellers more efficiently and safely, the statement explains.
The glitch comes shortly after politicians have called for the use of the app to be discontinued, pointing towards travel delays, unneeded technological dependency, and the general unreliability of digital services.In June, two Ontario mayors whose cities depend on cross-border tourism called for the federal government to stop mandating travellers to navigate the app, which, they said, is deterring U.S. travellers from entering the country.
The statement claims that, during the time of the glitch, 99.52 per cent of those travelling air and 89.20 per cent of those travelling by land successfully used the app.
“The CBSA is making extensive efforts to assist travellers in using ArriveCan and following changing requirements,” it says.
The statement added that, “It’s important to emphasize that CBSA and PHAC officials – and not the app – are the ones who determine if an individual is subject to public health restrictions and needs to quarantine.”
