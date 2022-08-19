Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations

OTTAWA -

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.

While Alghabra's office said the situation has been improving in recent weeks, significant delays and cancellations have plagued Canadian airports for months — even leading to Toronto's Pearson Airport being dubbed the worst airport in the world for flight delays.

Testifying remotely while he quarantines following a COVID-19 infection, Alghabra said there is “still work to be done,” but listed hiring more staff, and moving random mandatory COVID-19 testing off site from airports, as ways the government has tried to reduce airport bottlenecks.

“I want to be clear, that’s not an excuse, but it’s a fact,” he said, explaining demand for travel surged beyond what was expected.

During Alghabra’s one-hour testimony, committee opposition members grilled the minister on the causes of the delays, who is to blame, and the treatment of air passengers, which NDP MP Taylor Bachrach called “shameful.”

Conservative transport critic Melissa Lantsman called it “disappointing” that Alghabra’s appearance before the committee lasted just an hour amidst the busy summer travel season. She also called the delays, specifically at Pearson Airport, an “international embarrassment.”

When Lantsman asked whether the government bears any responsibility in the delays, Alghabra replied that he “blames it on COVID.”

Lantsman later said she was “not getting any kind of answer” to her questions, before pivoting to discussion of the oft-criticized ArriveCAN app and why the government is keeping it.

“ArriveCAN is not contributing to the congestion,” Alghabra replied. “In fact, ArriveCAN is a useful tool that helps verify the vaccination status of an individual before arriving at our borders.”

The transport committee is also hearing from witnesses from the Department of Transport, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, the Canada Border Services Agency, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.