Tom Mulcair: NDP facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel
At its policy convention this weekend, the NDP will be facing some tough decisions. The party has been signalling that “now is not the time” to push for even more anti-Israel positions than those it has already adopted since Jagmeet Singh became leader.
With the horrific terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens as backdrop, Singh has wisely chosen not to make those proposals a priority. But an impending attack by the Israeli Defense Forces within Gaza may change things rapidly.
Singh may have succeeded in pushing back those motions for now, but the party’s rules allow for emergency resolutions to be brought forward and debated nonetheless. That could lay bare some ugly anti-Israel sentiments that have been recently on display within the party and with some of its close allies.
At the height of the Hamas terrorist attacks last Saturday, one key union, CUPE local 3906, posted “Palestine is rising, long live the resistance” on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. After a public outcry, that post was taken down before a new post with the union’s official statement was issued, in which they refuted the “conflation between support for Palestine as condoning violence against civilians.”
There are, and have always been, divergent voices within the NDP. One senior member of caucus expressed support for BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) against Israel and was reeled in by then leader Jack Layton. In politics, you get to have your own viewpoint; you don’t get to invent your own policy.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has had to deal with a situation similar to the one Jack Layton successfully handled. As full news of the current horrors against Israeli civilians was becoming known, one of her MPP’s sent out a post on X that was tilted against Israel and didn’t reflect party policy. Stiles at first insisted she apologize and withdraw her post. She did indeed apologize but thus far has refused her leader’s request to withdraw it. Stiles appears inclined to back down from the requirement to withdraw the comment.
The official policy of the NDP had always been to work with partners for justice and peace in the Middle East towards a two-state solution.
13-POINT PLAN
Beginning in 2021 and continuing last year, that fair and balanced approach has been gradually supplanted by a 13-point plan that got favourable reviews from anti-Israel activists but raised red flags within Israel itself.
These complex issues will always be vexing for progressives who fight for social justice and, for many, reflexively decide that there is an underdog and throw their support that way.
This week's butchery of Israeli men, women and children -- including hundreds of young people who died while attending a large music festival -- has been an eye opener for many.
Israel has been trying for years to explain that terrorist groups like Hamas want to not only destroy Israel, they want to kill Jews. Iran’s official policy is to destroy the state of Israel. Period.
The boast in the slogan often chanted at demonstrations that “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” means that from the Jordan to the Mediterranean there would be no more Israel. That chant is often relayed by Canadian activists who apparently never really gave serious thought about what it means.
They no longer have that excuse.
The coming days will likely bring even more sadness and bloodshed on all sides.
Netanyahu, for now, gets to beat his chest about the punishment that he’s about to unleash. It’s useful to him as he hopes it’ll help Israelis forget his abject failure of intelligence and preparedness.
His plans could cost much of the support the horrors of the past week have brought to Israel and, even more dangerously, spark a much wider conflict with no predictable outcome.
Across Israel and the Palestinian territories, average families will continue to want nothing more than peace for themselves and future generations. Those voices need to be heard now more than ever.
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
opinion Tom Mulcair: NDP facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel
At its policy convention this weekend, the NDP will be facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel, writes former party leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
Canada
-
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Sask. police services waive fees to help survivors reclaim their Indigenous names
In recognition of the lasting trauma of those who survived the Indian Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop, Saskatchewan police services are waiving the fees required for people wishing to reclaim their Indigenous names.
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self-government bill passes: minister
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of a bill that affirms their right to self-governance and self-determination.
World
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
-
Muslims gather at mosques for first Friday prayers since Israel-Hamas war started
In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the latest Israel-Hamas war.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
-
An employee at Israeli Embassy in China is stabbed. A foreign suspect has been detained
A 50-year-old Israeli man who works at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed Friday in front of a supermarket, Chinese police and the Israeli government said.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
-
Ottawa transit worker, store owner to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' trial
The criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is expected today to delve into how public transit was affected by the three-week protest that clogged downtown Ottawa streets last year.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Business
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Microsoft clears last hurdle to buying Call of Duty maker Activision in US$69 billion deal
Microsoft's purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain's competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the US$69 billion gaming deal and removing the final obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.
Lifestyle
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
Sports
-
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
Blue Jays president Shapiro says general manager Atkins will return next season
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro expressed support for general manager Ross Atkins on Thursday and acknowledged the need for improved communication and transparency with the team's players.
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
Autos
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.