Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator

Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for special rapporteur David Johnston confirmed that Navigator was hired at the start of Johnston's mandate "to provide communications advice and support."

"In accordance with the Terms of Reference and Treasury Board policies, the Independent Special Rapporteur is authorized to incur necessary expenses to conduct an independent review," the spokesperson said. "Navigator has had no involvement in the (special rapporteur)'s investigation or the development of his conclusions, and has not been privy to any classified materials."

Toronto-based Navigator is a public relations, lobbying and crisis management firm that has developed a reputation for steering notable Canadians through high-profile scandals. Past clients battling sexual abuse allegations, for example, have included Hockey Canada and disgraced former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi.

According to the special rapporteur's spokesperson, Navigator has been responsible for media interview planning, social media analysis, and drafting communications material like press releases. Ottawa-based communications firm RKESTRA was also hired to provide media relations support. Johnston has additionally retained law firm Torys LLP.

Johnston's office has not yet disclosed what this is costing taxpayers. Johnston himself is receiving a per diem of between $1,400 and $1,600 per day. Hockey Canada has revealed that it paid Navigator $1.6 million.

Johnston served as Canada's governor general from 2010 to 2017. His appointment to the special rapporteur role stems from allegations of Chinese efforts to influence Canadian elections.

Johnston, who has been accused of having close ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family, released his initial on foreign interference last week that ruled out a public inquiry. In response, opposition MPs voted for Johnston to "step aside" from his rapporteur role, a non-binding majority vote that Johnston and the Liberal government have rejected.

With files from Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello