Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

  • Poland to test quality of Ukraine grain amid farmer protests

    Poland's new agriculture minister vowed Wednesday to introduce detailed quality controls on the massive inflow of grain from Ukraine transiting through the country, and to ensure its efficient transport abroad. The move follows protests by angry Polish farmers, who say they face bankruptcy because of a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain.

