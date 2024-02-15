Some members of Parliament, ministers assigned police protection as security tightens
A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill.
Melissa Lantsman's Thornhill office was plastered with anti-Israel posters overnight, including one warning "the Jews of Thornhill" that history is watching how they respond to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
A Conservative official confirms that the deputy Conservative leader has RCMP protection, but has not said why.
RCMP or Parliamentary Protective Service officers have been also assigned in recent weeks to protect Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
The prime minister has a protective detail and cabinet ministers occasionally do, but it is rare for an opposition MP to require or receive that level of protection.
Sajjan's office says he currently has a protective detail assigned, and officers have been seen accompanying him to meetings inside the Parliament buildings.
He declined this week to discuss the situation in detail with The Canadian Press.
"I am well-protected," Sajjan said Tuesday in response to a question about his security. "We have a good system here in Canada to protect ministers."
Last fall, Sajjan gave a lengthy interview to the New York Times in which he said that as a Sikh in a position of power in Canada, threats have not been unusual for him.
Prior to running for office, Sajjan was a military intelligence officer and a Vancouver police detective. He told the Times the threats had ramped up a lot in recent years.
Sajjan's interview came after Canada accused the Indian government of being involved in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader in British Columbia last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Armed assault' involving multiple victims west of Montreal: police
Quebec provincial police say they were called to an apartment building west of Montreal after 'an armed assault on several victims' Thursday morning.
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute among several people, police say
Authorities in Kansas City said Thursday that the mass shooting that unfolded amid throngs of people at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
DEVELOPING Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion
Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
Trump's New York hush-money case will start March 25. It's the first of his criminal trials
Donald Trump's hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a New York judge ruled Thursday, turning aside demands for a delay from the former president's defense lawyers.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed assault' involving multiple victims west of Montreal: police
Quebec provincial police say they were called to an apartment building west of Montreal after 'an armed assault on several victims' Thursday morning.
-
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
-
Caught at U.S.-Canada border with pythons in his pants, N.Y. man fined and sentenced to probation
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
-
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Aging population will widen labour gap in Canadian agriculture: report
A new report says by 2030, Canada's agriculture industry will have a domestic labour gap of more than 100,000 jobs.
World
-
NATO chief warns against dividing the U.S. and Europe or undermining their joint nuclear deterrent
The head of NATO warned member countries on Thursday against allowing a wedge to be driven between the United States and Europe, as concern grows about Washington's commitment to its allies should Donald Trump return to office.
-
Israeli airstrikes killed 10 Lebanese civilians in a single day. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate
The civilian death toll from two Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon has risen to 10, Lebanese state media reported Thursday, making the previous day the deadliest in more than four months of cross-border exchanges.
-
Pope urges Catholics to swap social media for reflection as Lent begins
Pope Francis urged Catholics to forgo worldly trappings and focus on essentials as he opened the season of Lent with a traditional Ash Wednesday Mass on one of Rome's historic seven hills.
-
Norwegian mass killer loses second attempt to sue the state for alleged breach of his human rights
Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, on Thursday lost his second attempt to sue the state for what he claimed was a breach of his human rights.
-
Red flags, missed clues: How accused U.S. diplomat-turned-Cuban spy avoided scrutiny for decades
Manuel Rocha was well known in Miami's elite circles for an aristocratic, almost regal, bearing that seemed fitting for an Ivy League-educated career U.S. diplomat who held top posts in Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba and the White House. "Ambassador Rocha," as he preferred to be called, demanded and got respect. So former CIA operative Felix Rodriguez was dubious in 2006 when a defected Cuban army lieutenant colonel showed up at his Miami home with a startling tip: "Rocha," he quoted the man as saying, "is spying for Cuba."
-
Australian Parliament wants WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange back home, not sent to U.S.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday he hoped for an amicable end to the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after lawmakers called for the Australian citizen to be allowed to return to his home country.
Politics
-
Poilievre says he would 'cut wasteful foreign aid,' work towards NATO spending target
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging that a future government would cut what he calls 'wasteful foreign aid' and would not allow funding to go to 'dictators, terrorists and multi-national bureaucracies.'
-
Some members of Parliament, ministers assigned police protection as security tightens
A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier expected to finalize health deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Manitoba today where he is expected to sign a health-care agreement with the province.
Health
-
Wegovy fuels sharp rise in use of weight-loss drugs for U.S. youth
A small but rapidly growing number of U.S. adolescents began treatment with Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy last year, a powerful new tool to address record rates of pediatric obesity, according to data shared exclusively with Reuters.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier expected to finalize health deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Manitoba today where he is expected to sign a health-care agreement with the province.
-
A case of bubonic plague has been diagnosed in the U.S. Here's what Canadians should know
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians lose $50 million to romance scams in 2023: CAFC
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
-
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
-
Great apes tease each other just like humans do, says new study
A new study by an international team of scientists has documented 'playful teasing' in orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas, according to a press release published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Here are the 2024 Met Gala celebrity chairs -- and the dress code
Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed Thursday.
-
New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction
Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York’s highest court appeared torn at oral arguments Wednesday about potentially overturning the landmark #MeToo-era verdict.
-
Judge denies requests to limit evidence ahead of armourer's trial in fatal 'Rust' shooting
A New Mexico judge warned special prosecutors and defence attorneys Wednesday that she will not consider any more motions as the court prepares for the involuntary manslaughter trial of the weapons supervisor on the “Rust” movie set when Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer during rehearsal.
Business
-
CPP Investments earned 3.4% in latest quarter, net assets grew to $590.8 billion
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its fund earned a net return of 3.4 per cent in its latest quarter.
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
-
When cutting expenses isn't enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. content creator finds himself deep in the delicious McCain cake assembly line in N.B.
A British Columbia-based content creator visited the McCain cake assembly line in New Brunswick.
-
She arrived at JFK airport in 1971 and two men were waiting for her. Here's how she ended up married to one of them
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
-
A lifetime of love: Couple celebrates 74th Valentine's Day together
Irene and Joe La Porte have been together for over seven decades, and Wednesday, they celebrated their 74th Valentine's Day together.
Sports
-
Moncton student receives gift of inspiration from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment
A day after people from across the country heard about her story, Hanadi Faiel got a gift from Canada’s largest sports company.
-
Einarson's curling team drives for five at Canadian women's championship
Winner of four straight Canadian women's curling championships, the Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson says each title has been progressively harder to claim. The fifth could be the toughest yet.
-
Legal complaint alleges hockey leagues treated players like 'disposable objects'
A class-action suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York arguing that the major junior hockey system in North America violates U.S. antitrust law.
Autos
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Toronto ride-hail drivers to strike in wake of making just $6.37 an hour, new report finds
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report