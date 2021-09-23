OTTAWA -- The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.

According to a statement released by the RCMP on Thursday, the two men have been arrested but released, and are facing “a number of charges” following “a lengthy and comprehensive criminal investigation by the National Division RCMP Sensitive and International Investigations section.”

The investigation into the alleged criminal wrongdoing relates to “bribes that were paid in exchange for obtaining a contract,” according to the RCMP.

The charges have not been tested or proven in court.

More coming...