Senators need to 'get out of the way' and pass carbon price bill: Conservative MP

    OTTAWA -

    Ontario Conservative MP Adam Chambers says senators should, in his words, "learn their place in a democracy" and go back to being what he calls "invisible" instead of holding up a carbon pricing farm bill.

    The Conservatives insist the "unelected" Senate is blocking a bill that would remove the carbon levy from natural gas and propane that's used on farms.

    MPs will vote later today on a Conservative motion exhorting the Senate to stop stalling and pass the bill, which the House of Commons voted for last spring.

    The government exempted gasoline and diesel used on farms from carbon pricing because there are no alternatives, but say there are steps farmers can take to reduce their use of natural gas and propane.

    Farmers have complained that carbon pricing is costing them tens of thousands of dollars, and that alternatives and efficiencies that would lower their carbon price bills are too expensive.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Senate should always take into account the will of the House of Commons but also has important work of its own to do of their own.

