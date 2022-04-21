Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists

Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Those named are now “indefinitely” banned from entering Russia, and have been put on a “stop list” meaning should they try, they’d be denied entry to the Russian Federation.

Five premiers -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and British Columbia Premier John Horgan -- are on the latest list, published on Thursday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson have been banned from Russia, as have Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford and communications director Cameron Ahmad have also been sanctioned, alongside top staffers to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Anita Anand.

Trudeau, Freeland and Anand were already sanctioned by Russia, alongside hundreds of federal politicians and joined recently by most Canadian senators.

Top security and military officials made Thursday’s list, too. They include Communications Security Establishment Chief Shelley Bruce, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Canadian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Steve Boivin, and Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy Craig Baines.

In what appears to be a countermove after Canada sanctioned some top Russian media figures, the latest round of sanctions also includes journalists and leading members of national media organizations, including from CTV News and CBC.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is claiming that the individuals sanctioned are “directly involved in the development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada.”

In Thursday’s statement, Russia vowed more names will be added “in response to the hostile actions of the Government of Canada,” citing Canada’s decision to back Ukraine by sending weapons and other aid to assist in their fight against Vladimir Putin’s unjustified attacks.

More coming…