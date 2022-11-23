Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Justice Paul Rouleau released a written response to a request by Freedom Corp. lawyer Brendan Miller, who wanted to call new witnesses, saying his claims are "troubling" and have "little foundation in evidence."
Miller accused lobbying firm Enterprise Canada of planting Nazi and Confederate flags at the protest -- an accusation the company called "absurd and despicable" as well as untrue. It also sent a cease-and-desist letter that said it intends to serve Miller with a formal libel notice.
Rouleau said it makes no sense to call witnesses to test claims Miller is making without evidence, and he questioned why the lawyer only raised the issue at the end of the Public Order Emergency Commission's six weeks of public hearings.
He also rejected Miller's request to have police do a licence-plate search on a truck seen carrying a Confederate flag. "This is, in essence, a fishing expedition," Rouleau wrote.
The decision came a day after Rouleau had Miller briefly removed from the hearing room for speaking over him as he argued to call a last-minute witness.
Murray Sinclair, the former senator and judge who has presided over three inquiries, said Rouleau's response is the right way to handle unproven claims and prevent the process from getting derailed.
"The way he addresses it is the approach I would have taken, and that most people who run inquiries probably would have taken," said Sinclair, who is now a lawyer with the Winnipeg firm Cochrane Saxberg.
Sinclair recalled an inquiry he led in the late 1990s into the deaths of a dozen babies at a Winnipeg hospital. The lawyer for a doctor accused of wrongdoing sought to discredit the testimony of nurses by claiming one had been in a relationship with the doctor, without any evidence.
Sinclair disallowed the questioning at the time, saying it was not relevant to the mandate of that inquiry and didn't seem to be grounded in fact.
He saw a parallel in Miller's request.
"To give them free reign to call evidence on something that they want to get evidence on, because they have a particular viewpoint about something, would be tantamount to surrendering control to the mob, so to speak," Sinclair said.
"The primary responsibility you have when you're running an inquiry is to keep it focused, because you have so many possibilities and so many possible areas of interest."
Sinclair said lawyers do bring up information in the course of their questioning that "can be totally wrong, or can be based upon misinformation, or based upon lies."
It's simply part of the duty of judges and commissioners to test allegations and decide whether they deserve a platform, Sinclair said.
"If people are coming forward and making allegations of misinformation in the course of their submissions, or in the course of their cross-examination of witnesses, that's almost part of the judicial process in the broadest sense of the term."
Sinclair made a similar assessment as a senator in 2017, during a committee study of a bill that ultimately added transgender people into the protections of the Canadian Human Rights Act. Some witnesses testified that the change would legally compel people to use pronouns and gender terms they do not agree with.
"The concerns expressed, while strongly and legitimately held, were not well founded, and in fact were contrary to the intention of the bill," Sinclair told his colleagues at the time.
Wayne MacKay, a professor emeritus at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, agreed Rouleau made the right call in his Wednesday decision.
"I think he could have been more blunt, and in some ways more harsh than he was," said MacKay.
He noted that it's relatively new to see what he called "the conspiracy element and the extremist-group element" come up in a public inquiry.
"This may be the first public airing of that," said MacKay, who will be moderating a panel next Tuesday for the commission, which he says will involve the role of misinformation on social media and extremist groups.
MacKay said the Mass Casualty Commission into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia made an early decision not to entertain theories that the gunman's common-law spouse was complicit in the shootings. He said the commissioners argued that the evidence did not support that theory.
Both Sinclair and MacKay also said Rouleau made an important point in noting that Miller made his claims in the final week of the commission's fact-finding phase.
Sinclair said it's rare commissioners would allow new arguments so late in the process.
"That might result in further delay or a sidetracking of the inquiry," Sinclair said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Herdman: Canada top of the group 'was the mission and we missed it'
John Herdman and Alphonso Davies say they're ready for their next World Cup challenge against Croatia.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Inflation relief measures should be well-targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Canada
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
-
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
-
'Unlike any other': ALERT busts organized crime's illegal banks
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked solicitor-client privilege on Wednesday as he refused to reveal how the Liberal government ultimately decided to invoke the Emergencies Act earlier this year.
World
-
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.
-
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
-
Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'
Some of the 17 people wounded by gunfire Saturday when a 22-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at Club Q, a well-known club for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, shared the horror of seeing their loved ones shot down in front of them.
-
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
-
Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting suspect held without bail
The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ nightclub was ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance Wednesday.
-
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group's resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
Politics
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked solicitor-client privilege on Wednesday as he refused to reveal how the Liberal government ultimately decided to invoke the Emergencies Act earlier this year.
-
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Health
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Health-care system not equipped to treat older HIV patients, says Canadian charity
A growing number of older adults are living with human immunodeficiency virus in Canada. But according to a Toronto-based charity, health-care systems currently in place are not prepared to care for the rising number of aging Canadians who are HIV-positive.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.
Sci-Tech
-
European Space Agency makes history with its 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee to be among its newest batch of astronauts, complementing that with an unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability into outer space.
-
Chalk River, Ont. company heading to the moon in search of water
A relatively unknown company in the Ottawa Valley will be part of a team that is sending Canada's first-ever lunar rover to the moon in 2026.
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
Entertainment
-
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died.
-
James Cameron almost didn't choose Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet to star in 'Titanic'
James Cameron is sharing some surprising details from the making of his blockbuster hit 'Titanic,' which celebrates 25 years of being released next month. In a new video interview with GQ, he revealed that he almost didn't end up casting Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet.
-
Kelly Rowland reiterates her support for Chris Brown
Kelly Rowland is speaking out about grace after her support for singer Chris Brown at the American Music Awards was met with some backlash.
Business
-
Inflation relief measures should be well-targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
-
US$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy, a fraction of the missing money
The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure US$740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.
-
Lawsuit against Canadian gold miner alleges Tanzanians were killed, injured by police
A group of more than 20 Tanzanians and their family members have filed a lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corp., alleging they or their loved ones were beaten, shot at or killed by police at one of the company's mines in the African country.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet
Brittany Newton's family grieved last spring when her life was cut short at age 30 by a brain aneurysm, but they got to feel close to her again this week, listening to her heart beating in the chest of a thankful New York woman whose life was saved by an organ transplant.
Sports
-
Day 4 at World Cup 2022: Canada outplays Belgium but loses; Spain, Japan win; Croatia-Morocco draw
Canada put up an impressive performance against Belgium but lost. Japan pulled off a major upset over Germany while Spain dominated Costa Rica.
-
Canadian fans inspired despite team's loss in first World Cup appearance since 1986
Even though the Canadians lost 1-0 to Belgium, many fans who gathered at watch parties across the country said they were inspired by the team's performance.
-
'Through the roof': Father of Canada goalkeeper describes his emotions ahead of World Cup games
For Nick Pantemis, Canada’s journey to the 2022 World Cup is slightly sweeter with his son, James, being named in John Herdman’s 26-man squad as one of three goalkeepers.
Autos
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.