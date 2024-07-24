Biden to use Oval Office address to explain his decision to quit 2024 race, begin to shape legacy

Alberta calls in army to assist with wildfire situation
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
Insisting that “the defense of democracy is more important than any title,” U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will explain in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and to throw his support behind Vice-President Kamala Harris.
The address will offer the public their first chance to hear directly from Biden his rationale for dropping out of the 2024 after weeks of insisting he believed himself to be the best candidate to take on former President Donald Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to the nation's democracy. It will also give Biden a chance to try to shape how history views his one and only term in office.
“The defense of democracy is more important than any title," Biden will say according to excerpts released by the White House. "I draw strength, and find joy, in working FOR the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’”
Biden's candidacy faced a crisis of confidence from Democrats after his abysmal debate against Trump nearly a month ago, where he spoke haltingly, appeared ashen and failed to rebut his predecessor's attacks. It sparked a mutiny within his party over not just whether he was capable of beating Trump in November, but also whether at 81, he was still fit for the high-pressure job.
Biden tried to outlast the skepticism and quell the concerns with interviews and tepid rallies, but the pressure to step aside only mounted from the party's political elites and from ordinary voters.
On Sunday afternoon while isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home with COVID-19, Biden finally bowed in a letter posted to his account on X announcing his decision to leave the race, followed up later by an endorsement of Harris.
“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," Biden was set to say Wednesday. "That is the best way to unite our nation.”
Biden's address is being carried by the major television news networks. He is set to pledge to remain focused on being president until his term expires at noon on Jan. 20, 2025.
The president was hoping to use the address to outline the stakes in the election, which both Biden and Harris have framed as a choice between freedom and chaos, but was expected to try to steer clear of overt campaigning from his official office.
“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule," Biden was set to say. "The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America — lies in your hands."
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that any question of Biden resigning his office — which would allow Harris to run as an incumbent — was “ridiculous.”
Jean-Pierre said Biden has “no regrets” about his decision to stay in the race as long as he did, or his decision to quit it over the weekend. She said Biden's decision had nothing to do with his health.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
As the evacuation order continues for Jasper National Park, officials confirm that some structures in the park have been damaged by fire, but they can't confirm what those structures are.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Prosecutors are asking a Toronto court to sentence former fashion mogul Peter Nygard to 15 years behind bars.
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Insisting that 'the defence of democracy is more important than any title,' U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will explain in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and to throw his support behind Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, are now facing an internal affairs investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged in a scathing speech to Congress on Wednesday to achieve 'total victory' against Hamas and criticized American opponents of the war in Gaza, taking a combative stance in a visit the Biden administration hopes can yield progress in negotiations to end the fighting.
Police deployed pepper spray Wednesday as a large crowd protesting Israel’s war in Gaza marched toward the U.S. Capitol, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking to Congress.
Vice President Kamala Harris told members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta on Wednesday that 'we are not playing around' and asked for their help in electing her president in November.
A judge says controversial social media personality Andrew Tate 's defamation lawsuit against a Florida woman who accused him of imprisoning her in Romania can move forward, but he threw out Tate's allegations against her parents and some allegations against the woman.
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
The federal government has reached a $147-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia over a dispute about water rights that dates back to the late 1800s.
The ethics commissioner says the former chair of a foundation responsible for doling out federal funds for sustainable technology projects failed to recuse herself from decisions that benefited organizations to which she had ties.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Vancouver-area acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
Meta says it has taken down about 63,000 Facebook accounts in Nigeria that were engaging in financial sextortion scams — along with groups and pages that were trying to organize, recruit and train new scammers.
CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
Sharks living off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, according to new research, the first time that the drug has been detected in free-ranging sharks.
Celine Dion's presence in Paris a few days ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is 'not a coincidence,' the French government says.
If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Customers on social media have been furious with Chipotle for allegedly skimping on its burrito bowl portions this year. Now, the fast-casual chain’s CEO said the company is making changes.
The cost of a new house was slightly cheaper in June compared to May, according to Statistics Canada. Prices dropped 0.2 per cent month-over-month, which is the first time in 2024 that new houses have sold for cheaper than the month prior.
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
The party of the century was held Tuesday in Wilmot, N.S., as the community gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tom Franklin.
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
UEFA ordered seven national soccer federations to pay fines totaling 230,000 euros ($250,000) on Wednesday for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games.
Morocco secured a wild 2-1 win over Argentina at the start of the Olympic men's soccer tournament on Wednesday — but not before furious fans invaded the pitch to protest what appeared to be an equalizer by Cristian Medina in the 16th-minute of stoppage time.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A rape crisis centre in Vancouver is calling on B.C.'s leaders to drastically change how the judicial system handles threats of violence against women, pointing to a recent murder as a consequence of the province’s inaction.
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis– has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
Thunderstorms rolled through Toronto Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and causing flash flooding on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), Lake Shore Boulevard and some downtown subway stations.
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
Toronto has already had the 'wettest July on record,' according to climatologist Dave Phillips — and there could be more to come.
A new fire was reported to be burning in Banff National Park late Wednesday afternoon.
A tornado watch alert was issued by Environment Canada and Climate Change Wednesday afternoon for communities across central Alberta.
The city announced Wednesday that another pump has been turned on at its Bearspaw plant as water service returns to normal in Calgary.
The Olympics begin Friday, but it's been an embarrassing debut for the Canada’s women's soccer team who are now embroiled in a major scandal.
With the dark cloud of higher interest rates looming overhead, many small, local construction companies have been waiting for interest rates to drop before taking on risk and kickstarting projects in and around the capital.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa, stretching from Belleville to Cornwall and the Ottawa Valley.
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Montreal's transit authority said a water main break disrupted service on part of the metro's orange line during the afternoon commute Wednesday.
A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting five months ago in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
An Edmonton woman has been charged in a dog attack that killed an 11-year-old boy earlier this year.
A tornado watch alert was issued by Environment Canada and Climate Change Wednesday afternoon for communities across central Alberta.
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
A judge has ruled that a stash of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted Nova Scotia murderer means he won't be receiving free legal aid for an appeal.
Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
A containment curtain is expected to be installed next week in Clear Lake as Parks Canada officials hope to prevent the spread of zebra mussels.
Regina could soon be home to two Costco Wholesales, according to recently released city documents.
Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre is asking for the community’s help to fundraise $500,000 for a new facility.
A woman and a boy were arrested at a residence in the village of Alida, Sask. on Wednesday.
Some people living in the City of Waterloo may be having trouble with their water.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.
Hockey fans in Six Nations of the Grand River are getting a chance to meet a hometown hero and get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup.
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.
A seven-year-old Saskatoon girl is dealing with the aftermath from her lemonade stand being robbed by two teenage boys on Monday.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
With soccer growing in popularity in Sudbury, some with experience in the sport are with confusion and disappointment to the recent news out of the Olympics.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot, who will be honoured with a vigil on Wednesday night, had allegedly previously been attacked by her partner, residing in the same home where she later received fatal injuries.
Nobody likes a loud and aggressive driver – but one such driver caught the attention of the wrong police officer when they revved their engine at a red light in Mitchell in early July.
On Tuesday, a majority of council rejected a recommendation by the Civic Works Committee that would have reduced speed limits by 10 km/hr in school zones along arterial roads during periods when students are usually present.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Barrie police are using a utility vehicle along the city's waterfront this summer to help officers get to challenging locations and increase their presence throughout the busy area.
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, as those looking to renew or buy a mortgage watched closely.
The residents of Spago Crescent in South Windsor are open to change.
This weekend, the town of Amherstburg will be a car-lover's dreamland come true.
Politicians came together at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its deck connection.
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis– has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island continued to spread Wednesday as the provincial wildfire service assigned more resources to try to contain the blaze.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
In a heated courtroom exchange, a man accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 Coutts, Alta., blockade rejected accusations he and others brought weapons and body armour to the barricade to start a war.
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
A family dispute erupted in Elliot Lake on Tuesday afternoon, ending with a damaged vehicle in a driveway and impaired driving charges.
Responding to a call for help from B.C., Ontario sent 100 fire rangers Monday to help battle hundreds of out-of-control wildfires burning on the West Coast.
If you have summer plans to board a ferry to Manitoulin or Pelee Island, you may want to check to see if there are any safety recalls on your vehicle as some are not allowed this year.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.