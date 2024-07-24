UEFA fines 7 soccer nations for racist and discriminatory fan conduct at Euro 2024 games

Sports

    Croatian players react after a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo)
    NYON, Switzerland -

    UEFA ordered seven national soccer federations to pay fines totaling 230,000 euros ($250,000) on Wednesday for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games.

    UEFA did not specify details of the incidents which mostly involved fans from teams in the Balkans at the month-long, 24-nation tournament played in Germany.

    Croatia must pay the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three games.

    Fans of Croatia and Albania teamed up to chant anti-Serbia slogans during a group-stage game played in Hamburg. UEFA said then it would investigate the incident, and the Serbia federation threatened to quit the tournament if UEFA failed to act.

    The Albania soccer body was fined a combined 30,000 euros ($32,500) on Wednesday for racist conduct at two games, against Croatia and Spain.

    Both the Albanian and Croatian federations were fined during the tournament for fans lighting fireworks and throwing objects at the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Albania player Mirlind Daku also was banned for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants including against Serbia.

    Romania, Serbia and Slovenia also were charged with incidents at three different games. Romania was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) and the other two must pay 30,000 euros ($32,500).

    Hungary was fined 30,000 euros ($32,500) for racist fan conduct at two games and Austria was charged over one game and fined 20,000 euros ($21,700).

    UEFA imposed further sanctions on Croatia, Romania and Serbia of a ban on selling tickets to fans for one game away from home. Those should be served at Nations League games in September.

