Prime Minister travelling to Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resuming his summer politicking tour today with a trip to Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.
Trudeau is there to continue the summer meet and greets he started in July in other parts of Canada.
His planned events include visits to a farm, wind farm and a train retrofitting plant in New Richmond.
Trudeau's last stop in the region came when he was in full pre-campaign mode just one month before he called a federal election.
This visit comes as the provincial government is set to go into an election where the future of French is sure to play a big role.
On Wednesday, new census data showed Gaspe to be the only region in the province where the share of people claiming French as their first language grew in the last five years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2022.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
Pope Francis says there is insufficient evidence to open a canonical investigation for sexual assault against Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet. The pontiff made the declaration Thursday through the director of the Holy See press office.
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party: Finland PM Sanna Marin
Finland's prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a 'wild' party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends.
BREAKING | Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Turkey's president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.
Keremeos Creek wildfire: B.C. officials lift all evacuation orders, some remain on alert
Local authorities in British Columbia's Okanagan region say all evacuation orders around the so-called Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton have been rescinded.
B.C. breaks temperature records amid brief heat wave
Wednesday’s heat wave, which gripped much of southern British Columbia, broke a number of temperature records in the province.
-
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
Keremeos Creek wildfire: B.C. officials lift all evacuation orders, some remain on alert
Local authorities in British Columbia's Okanagan region say all evacuation orders around the so-called Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton have been rescinded.
Possible eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group at Ottawa church
Tensions are high at a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent between the property owner and the group with ties to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation planning to purchase the property this fall.
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
Salman Rushdie's attacker indicted, expected to appear in court
A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday.
Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21: police
A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33 others, eyewitnesses and police said Thursday.
U.S. media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit
Attorneys for many of the nation's largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge on Thursday afternoon to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump' Florida estate last week.
No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party: Finland PM Sanna Marin
Finland's prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a 'wild' party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends.
Parliament Hill interpreters concerned over translation quality if feds hire non-accredited staff
Parliamentary interpreters say the quality of translation and health of bilingual debate in the House of Commons could suffer if the Translation Bureau of Canada follows through on plans to bring in non-accredited interpreters.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Discovery of 'weak spot' in COVID-19 variants could lead to better treatment options
A discovery by a team of B.C. researchers may lead to improved COVID-19 treatment options that are effective against several variants of the disease.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
Scientists plan the resurrection of an animal that's been extinct since 1936
Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger may live once again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush.
Anne Heche's death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released Wednesday.
Attorney: Don't accept portrayal of R. Kelly as 'monster'
R. Kelly kept an ugly side of his life hidden as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to pop music stardom, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the singer's trial on charges accusing him of enticing girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.
Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as price of oil climbs higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed higher and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol. It's just not sure how to convince them
The Japanese government has been hit in the pocket by an unusual problem -- its young people aren't drinking enough.
Little League World Series player critically hurt in bunk bed fall no longer under sedation
The 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series who fell from a bunk bed is no longer under sedation and even received a supportive video message Wednesday from his favorite Major League Baseball player, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition.
Russia engaging in 'quiet' diplomacy with U.S. on Brittney Griner prisoner swap, official says
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.
Stankoven scores twice, Canada doubles up Swiss 6-3 at world juniors
Logan Stankoven scores pair, adds assist as Canada advances to world junior semis after a 6-3 win over Switzerland.
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.