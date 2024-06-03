India's marathon election enters final stage of vote counting with Modi widely tipped for third term

Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
India's marathon election enters its final phase on Tuesday with the counting of more than 640 million votes in the world's largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power.
The 6-week-long election was seen as a referendum on Modi. If the 73-year-old wins, it will only be the second time an Indian leader has retained power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister.
Exit polls on Saturday by major television channels projected a comfortable win for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies over a broad opposition alliance led by the Congress party and its main campaign leader, Rahul Gandhi.
Indian television channels have had a mixed record in the past in predicting election results.
Nearly 970 million people, more than 10% of the world's population, were eligible to vote. Turnout averaged 66% across the seven phases, according to official data.
The tallying of votes at counting centers in each of the 543 constituencies where polls were held could stretch into the evening before a final result is declared by the Election Commission of India.
But leads will emerge earlier and indicate where the results may be headed.
In his 10 years in power, Modi has transformed India's political landscape. His popularity has outstripped that of his party's, and has turned a parliamentary election into one that increasingly resembles a presidential-style campaign. The result is that the BJP relies more and more on Modi's enduring brand to stay in power, with local politicians receding into the background even in state elections.
"Modi was not just the prime campaigner, but the sole campaigner of this election," said Yamini Aiyar, a public policy scholar.
His supporters see him as a self-made, strong leader who has improved India's standing in the world, and credit his pro-business policies with making the economy the world's fifth-largest.
But a decade of his leadership has also left the country deeply divided. Modi's critics and opponents say his Hindu-first politics have bred intolerance, hate speech and brazen attacks against the country's minorities, especially Muslims, who comprise 14% of the population.
India's economy, one of the fastest-growing, has become more unequal under Modi. While stock markets reach record-highs and millionaires multiply, youth unemployment has soared, with only a small portion of Indians benefitting from the economic boom.
The country's democracy, Modi's critics say, is faltering under his government, which has increasingly wielded strong-arm tactics to subdue political opponents, squeeze independent media and quash dissent. The government has rejected such accusations and say democracy is flourishing.
As polls opened in mid-April, a confident BJP initially focused its campaign on "Modi's guarantees," highlighting the economic and welfare achievements that his party says have reduced poverty. With him at the helm, "India will become a developed nation by 2047," Modi repeated in rally after rally.
But the campaign turned increasingly shrill, as Modi ramped up polarizing rhetoric that targeted the Muslim minority, a tactic seen to energize his core Hindu majority voters.
His opposition, the INDIA alliance led by the Congress party, has attacked Modi over his Hindu nationalist politics. It hopes to benefit from the simmering economic discontent, and its campaign has rallied around issues of joblessness, inflation and inequality.
But the broad alliance of over a dozen political parties has been beset by ideological differences and defections, raising questions over their effectiveness. Meanwhile, the alliance has also claimed they've been unfairly targeted, pointing to a spree of raids, arrests and corruption investigations against their leaders by federal agencies they say are politically motivated. The government has denied this.
Another victory would cement Modi as one of the country's most popular and important leaders. It would follow a thumping win in 2019, when the BJP won 303 out of 543 parliamentary seats.
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
U.S. President Joe Biden laid into his predecessor and likely opponent in November's election, Donald Trump, for being convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments.
Many may consider their accessories necessary but for one Colorado man, his was, quite literally, a lifesaver.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.
In a political season when many Americans have chosen to tune out the news, tens of millions of people turned to cable and broadcast TV to learn about former President Donald Trump’s fate following his historic criminal trial.
Donald Trump 's campaign and the Republican National Committee say they raised US$141 million in May, a massive fundraising haul that includes tens of millions of dollars raised in the aftermath of his guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial.
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27.
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Janis Paige, a popular actor in Hollywood and in Broadway musicals and comedies who danced with Fred Astaire, toured with Bob Hope and continued to perform into her 80s, has died. She was 101.
A new report on Canada's radio airwaves says songs performed by women have been underplayed on commercial music stations for at least the past decade.
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Coke is still the top soda in America. But the runner up spot, long held by Pepsi, now belongs to Dr Pepper.
The social media platform X says it will now formally allow people to show consensual adult content, as long as it is clearly labeled as such.
A rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments for Canada's manufacturers, an industry group says, as various sectors grapple with looming uncertainty around a key cross-country transport link.
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
Larry Allen, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL during a 12-year career spent mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 52.
San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on baseball and could be subject to a lifetime ban, according to a person familiar with the probe.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
It's been 10 years since the City of Vancouver began working toward reconciliation with local First Nations. Monday, it unveiled a new strategy recognizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
A post-soccer game hangout turned deadly on Sunday evening in north Etobicoke after a shooting, which claimed the life of a 61-year-old man and seriously injuring four others.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that a man fatally shot by a Toronto police officer on Monday afternoon was in the roadway 'threatening motorists.'
Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.
Crews are battling a fire just west of Calgary. The grassfire ignited Monday evening and black smoke can be seen for kilometres.
A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
Twenty women refugees have found a new start in Ottawa thanks to the help of a community housing organization.
A pair of development firms have purchased Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre, announcing a plan for future residential development, while continuing to operate the mall.
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.
The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup final in a celebration reaching north of the Arctic Circle and drawing in fans from as far away as the Philippines.
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning in Parkland County.
The trial for a man accused of shooting a teacher outside a New Brunswick high school in an attempted robbery three years ago continued in Moncton on Monday.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
A coroner’s inquest examining the circumstances of a worker’s death at American Iron and Metal (AIM) in Saint John, N.B., nearly two years ago heard testimony on Monday about missed warning opportunities.
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
Waterloo Regional Police have made a second arrest in a Kitchener shooting.
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
A court in St. Thomas heard that Boris Panovski’s name was dropped from a champion field dog by the victim years before his shooting death.
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Citing a projection of more than 3,000 annual drug poisoning deaths in the province for a fifth consecutive year, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling for urgent action on the substance use and overdose crisis.
Police in Thunder Bay who entered a drug den in February have been cleared of wrongdoing after a suspect they arrested was left with serious head and other injuries.
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an incident Sunday at a residence on Farwell Terrace in Sault Ste. Marie.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
