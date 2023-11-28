Politics

    • Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to “immediately” pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.

    The legislation he's angling to advance would eliminate the price on pollution on certain fuels used in agricultural activities, namely propane and natural gas used for grain drying, and for heating and cooling farm buildings.

    Poilievre — who has accused Liberal cabinet ministers, including Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault of pressuring senators to reject the bill — is hoping an opposition day motion he introduced in the House of Commons on Tuesday will move things forward.

    “That the House call on the unelected Senate to immediately pass Bill C-234, An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, to remove the carbon tax on the farmers that feed Canadians, as passed by the democratically elected House,” reads Poilievre’s motion, which is set to be debated for most of the day Tuesday and voted on later in the week.

    Bill C-234 is a Conservative private member’s bill that cleared the House of Commons last March, but has been back in the spotlight in recent weeks while the upper chamber debates some possible amendments.

    It’s also become a controversial partisan football, with the Conservatives accusing the Liberals of creating carbon tax carve-outs only for people in regions where they need to shore up votes in the next election.

    And, this month it’s led to heated debate in the Senate, with two senators accusing another of physical intimidation and verbal harassment.

    The Senate has yet to vote on an amendment that would impact the bill’s sunset clause, but may do so during this afternoon’s sitting.

