Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

Follow along for live updates here:

11:54 a.m.: Meanwhile in Calgary, a very strong high-pressure system has parked over the city and surrounding area. Dozens of temperature records have been broken in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

Edmonton forecasters say today's temperatures could reach 37 C.

11:50 a.m.: Heat warnings in place out east. Atlantic Canada could see humidex values in the mid 30s.

11:40 a.m.: Nearly three dozen temperature records were been broken across B.C. on Tuesday, some of them were more than a century old.

11:14 a.m.: Heavier bands of rain are expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area at around 11:30 a.m.

Heavy rain is expected to continue before tapering off this afternoon, then starting again and continuing through the night.

11 a.m.: Pooling has been reported on several major roads in Toronto. Cars were seen driving slowly through flooded roads in the late rush hour.

10:50 a.m.: Weather radars show rainfall patterns lumbering over southern Ontario, heading northeast into Quebec and towards the Maritimes.

A map from Environment Canada shows weather alerts in place as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Local updates: